Thinking of getting an e-scooter? Segway has 7 new options for you to consider

Segway showcases multiple e-scooters at CES

GT3 Pro tops out at 49.7mph

F3 and E3 models boast more modest specs and price

Alongside its plans for new ebikes, at CES 2025 Segway has showcased a suite of new e-scooters – seven to be precise – which could give the best e-scooters on the market a run for their money.

The headliners are the GT Series Superscooters – the GT 3 and GT3 Pro – which boast some solid specs. With its 7,000W dual motor setup with a 2,160Wh battery the Pro model can accelerate from 0 to 30mph in 3.9 seconds (in Ultra Boost mode) with a top speed of 49.7mph and a max range of 86 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile the GT3 and its 2,400W motor can take it from 0 to 30 in 9 seconds with a 31mph top speed, with its 988Wh battery boasting a max range of 45 miles.

Both models sport 11-inch self-sealing tires, and smart functions like Segway’s Airlock feature – which automatically locks the scooter when you walk away – as well as map navigation and ride stats which are shared on a 2.4-inch full color display on the scooters’ handlebar.

If you’re keen to pick one of these up, the GT 3 will cost $1,699.99 – with a preorder discount of $200 – and is available to preorder now at store.segway.com. We’re still waiting for confirmation of the GT 3 Pro’s price, but it’ll be launching later in April.

The Segway Max G3 (Image credit: Segway)

An e-scooter for everyone

Next up is the Segway Max G3, which sacrifices some of the GT 3 series’ oomph for a smoother ride – which Segway says is facilitated by the scooter’s dual hydraulic shock absorbers. Its 2,000W motor and 597Wh battery mean the scooter boasts a 50 mile max range, a 28mph max speed and a nought to 15mph acceleration of 2.4 seconds. Just like the the GT 3 series e-scooters it also boasts those useful smart features like Airlock and the full-color display for navigation and ride stats.

We haven’t had confirmation of theMax G3’s cost yet, but Segway says it’ll launch in “Spring/Summer 2025” – which we’re taking to mean sometime around May or June, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Lastly Segway is rolling out more standard commuter e-scooters in the form of the F3, F3 pro, E3, and E3 Pro. Launch sometime in Spring or Summer 2025 for an as of yet unconfirmed price – though Segway says they'll land at “mid and entry-level pricing.” In exchange you’ll receive a less powerful machine than Segway’s other new e-scooters, with the F3-series pair boasting a 20mph max speed and 44 mile max range – the E-series stats are to be confirmed.

The F3 Pro (Image credit: Segway)

As we learn more about the scooters we’ll update this page, but the stats at a glance look solid across the range and we’re excited to give them a whirl when they’re ready to launch. It won’t be as in-depth a test as one of our full-on reviews, but at CES we’ll be demoing one of the new F or E-series e-scooters, as well as one of Segway’s new e-bikes – so be on the look out for a write-up of our hands-on experience later this week.