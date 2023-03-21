GoTrax Apex LE review: pretty enough to eat, reliable enough to ride

The GoTrax Apex LE may be cheap, but it’s made of sterner stuff. It’s not only robust but reliable and responsive too, with a snappy start and an effective braking system. And – because style also matters – it’s pretty as well.

GoTrax Apex LE: Two-minute review

The GoTrax Apex LE is a surprising entry in the budget electric scooters range. Cheap e-scooters tend to be low-quality, and not as reliable as riders would like, but GoTrax seems to have gone out of its way to make this one an exception – and that’s coming from someone who’s ridden a whole lot of them.

This impressive e-scooter may not be as powerful or have as long a range as the best electric scooters on the market, but it punches above its sub-$400/£400 weight in terms of performance, build quality, and design. This makes it a shoo-in for the above best list, as well as among the best electric scooter for students .

As with most GoTrax electric scooters I’ve tested, there is some initial assembly required. You still have to mount and secure the handlebar, and attach the break cord to the handbrake, which might take a bit of force or finagling, depending on your upper body strength. But beginners, fear not; the included manual does an excellent job of guiding you through the process, and it shouldn’t take you more than 15 minutes to assemble.

The GoTrax Apex LE is on the smaller end as well, so despite being on the heavier side at 32 lbs (14.5kg), it should be easy to manage. It helps that its folding mechanism is just as easy to use – you simply pull the pin then the lever to fold or pull the pin then click in place to unfold. To secure that stem when folded, there’s a hook that attaches it to the rear bumper, the same one that moonlights as a hook for your bag when riding.

Its size isn’t its only cute factor. The first thing that attracted me to it is the fact that it comes in four different colorways, including pink and white. A lot of people do not mind the black-on-black aesthetic that many e-scooters have adopted, but I’m tired of it, which makes the Apex LE all the more appealing to me.

Being a budget model, it does have a back-to-basics approach. There aren’t a lot of special features here – though it does have cruise control, which is very easy to toggle on/off (hold the throttle to activate, double press it to deactivate). But, even the LED dash has limited functionality – it won’t, for example, let you access different riding modes or levels, and it’s not quite as visible in full sunlight. In addition, it only has an IPX4 rating so I wouldn’t take this out on a rainy day or ride it over puddles.

But while it compromises on features, it doesn’t compromise on build quality. I’ve tested several budget electric scooters that are almost embarrassing to ride because of their rattling parts, but the Apex LE feels robust and well-made inside and out. It even has a maximum load limit of 220 lbs (99.8kg). Not too shabby for something smaller than other models.

If you are on the bigger side, especially if you’ve got big feet, I would test that deck out first before committing. It’s slimmer and narrower, and therefore, not very spacious, and it doesn’t help that the deck surface doesn’t really offer a lot of grippage. At least, it helps keep you safe with its bright enough headlight and reactive tail light – though I would still practice riding an e-scooter safely because there aren’t any advanced safety features on it.

The good news is that the GoTrax Apex LE’s braking system is impressive, and that’s another thing you don’t always see on electric scooters in this price range. Comprised of a front electromagnetic brake and a rear disk brake, the braking system is very responsive, and it feels robust. More importantly, it offers a lot of control, and it made me feel safe to go down the hill on a narrow, single-lane road that gets a lot of vehicular traffic.

Though GoTrax calls it a kick scooter, you don’t need to kick off that hard to get it started. Its throttle does take a second to start something, which is weird. However, the 250w motor, which by the way is bizarrely powerful enough to get a heavy rider on a 10-degree incline, is incredibly snappy. During testing, it pushed its way up the incline while maintaining a decent speed even with a 170-pound (77kg) rider, though obviously not at its top speed of 15.5mph (25kmh).

As it did when I rode it on gravel and dirt (read: rough) terrain. It has virtually no shock absorption – I felt every single pebble whilst riding it on unpaved roads and was rewarded with a massive headache for my efforts – but its motor handled those roads pretty well, and its 8.5-inch tires had more than enough traction to prevent me from slipping on loose dirt and going off course.

You might hesitate at that max speed, by the way, but at this price point, you’re not going to get anything faster than 18mph (29kmh). Besides, most e-scooter-friendly cities have a speed limit so it’s not like you can fully utilize a model that can do 35mph (56kmh) during your daily commutes anyway.

Speaking of daily commutes, its battery life of up to 12 miles (29km) per full charge means that you do have to charge it every day or every other day depending on the length of your trips. Unfortunately, there are compromises to be made at this price point, and here’s one of them. On the upside, I have noticed that the battery keeps its juice fairly well when not in use, so if you need to run errands now and then, you don’t have to worry about charging as often.

[Product]: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $349 / £291 / $525

$349 / £291 / $525 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The GoTrax Apex LE is cheap as chips at only $349 / £291 / $525 in the US, the UK and Australia respectively. Though there are other electric scooters in this price range, I have yet to see something this cheap that’s as robust or as capable. Because of that, I’m giving it a five out of five.

If you’re a bit more flexible with your budget, however, I would recommend getting the NIU KQi3 Pro , which is probably my favorite electric scooter due to its impressive shock absorption, spacious deck, powerful performance, and affordable price. Or if you want something with a much longer range, the TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery is a good affordable alternative as well. Neither of them, however, is as cheap as the Apex LE.

Value: 5 / 5

GoTrax Apex LE: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motor: 250W motor Top speed: 15mph (25kmh) Range: 12 miles (29km) Braking system: (Front) Electromagnetic Brake, (Rear) Disc Brake Weight: 32 lbs (14.5kg) Max load capacity: 220 lbs (99.8kg)

Should you buy the GoTrax Apex LE?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value This is one of the cheapest yet best-performing electric scooters I’ve ever tested, and it punches above its weight. 5 / 5 Assembly There’s some assembly, but not a lot to make you sweat or force you to spend an hour you don’t have. Plus, the manual gives you clear step-by-step instructions. 5 / 5 Design It’s adorable, being smaller than other e-scooters and coming in different colorways. The deck isn’t as spacious, but you probably shouldn’t be riding it anyway if you’re bigger than the average person. 5 / 5 Performance Standard is lower at this price point so I can easily forgive the lack of shock absorption and shorter range. However, this is surprisingly much more capable than it seems. 5 / 5 Avarage rating Row 4 - Cell 1 5 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a reliable and affordable electric scooter

The GoTrax Apex LE is punches above its weight in performance.

You’re on a tight budget

If you're looking for the best budget e-scooter overall, this is one of the best options right now.

You’re a student who needs a convenient commute

Whether you need something to take you around the campus or to run errands on, this is a great solution.

Don't buy it if...

You got the money

If you have the money, why not get a better-performing electric scooter?



You need proper shock absorption

Shock absorption isn't the Apex LE's strongest suit. You'll get a headache riding this on dirt roads.

You live on a hill

It maintains decent speeds going up a 10-degree hill, but it won't help you much on a 15- to 20-degree incline.

GoTrax Apex LE: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally GoTrax Apex LE NIU KQi3 Pro TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery Price: $349 / £291 / $525 $799 / £699 / ‎AU$1,279 $799 (about £707 / AU$1253) MotorL 250W motor 700W motor 450W motor Top speed: 15mph (25kmh) 20mph (32kmh) 20mph (32kmh) Range: 12 miles (29km) 31 miles (50km) 50 miles (80km) Braking system: (Front) Electromagnetic Brake, (Rear) Disc Brake Dual Disc Brake (Front & Rear) + Regenerative braking Dual-braking system Weight: 32 lbs (14.5kg) 44.7 lbs (20.3kg) 47.62 lbs (21.6kg) Max load capacity: 220 lbs (99.8kg) 265 lbs (120kg) 275 lbs (125kg)

(opens in new tab) NIU KQi3 Pro

The NIU KQi3 Pro blew us away at first ride with its impressive shock absorption (due to those fat tires), spacious deck, and powerful performance. Read our full NIU KQi3 Pro review

(opens in new tab) TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery

It's a robust and powerful scooter with enough battery life, since it has two, to provide up to 50 miles of range. And, it gives a decently smooth ride as well. Read our full TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery review

How I tested the GoTrax Apex LE

I spent a couple of weeks riding the GoTrax Apex LE

I rode it on paved paths as well as rougher trails and hilly roads

I tested its performance and features in real-world scenarios

After realizing that the GoTrax Apex LE is more capable that it looks, having ridden it around a massive parking lot the first time, I really pushed it to see how it handles different road conditions.

I rode it up and down the hill, testing its brakes in the process, and on gravel and loose dirt roads, seeing if its tires are able to offer enough traction and how good (or bad) its ability is to absorb shock. Of course, I tested its battery life as well. And, while there aren't a lot of features here, but I made sure to test the basic ones that it does have on offer.

I've been a regular electric scooter user for years and have tested and reviewed many of the top models on the market.

First reviewed March 2023