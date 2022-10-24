TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery review

No, the TurboAnt V8 is not perfect. It’s heavy and its display is hard to see anywhere you would actually use it. But, it’s a robust and powerful scooter with enough battery life, since it has two, to provide up to 50 miles of range. And, it gives a decently smooth ride as well.

TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery: One-minute review

The TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery is unique in the world of e-scooters. It’s not a light, portable mode of transportation that you can carry up a flight of stairs when you’ve arrived at your home or office. And, you won’t find 20 other variations of it abandoned on the sidewalk from rental companies like Bird.

That’s not what this is for. If you’re looking for an e-scooter just to take you around the block for a cup of coffee, something like the much more affordable TurboAnt M10 will suit you just fine.

Instead, the TurboAnt V8 is a heavy and heavy-duty beast that comes with two batteries – hence the name – and a 450-watt motor that’s meant to see you through long commutes. So, for those looking for something that can go the distance, this might just be that more eco-friendly car replacement to get you to the office. But, as we’ll see, it depends on what kind of commute you have on whether this is the best electric scooter for you.

TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $799 (about £707 / AU$1253)

TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery: SPECS Motor: 450W motor

Top speed: 20mph

Range: 50miles

Braking system: Dual-braking system

Weight: 47.62 lb (21.6 kg)

Max load capacity: 275 lb (125 kg)

While you can get an e-scooter for around $400 / £400, it will set you back a lot more to get a quality model. With that in mind, the Turbo Ant V8’s price of $799 (about £707 / AU$1253) shouldn’t give you too much sticker shock. Sure, it’s among the more expensive options. But, you can definitely spend more.

For instance, the Unagi Model One E500 will cost you a couple of hundred dollars/quid more. And, though it’s sleek and very lightweight, it’s not very good for use on poorly maintained roads.

Considering the TurboAnt V8’s power, dual batteries and sturdy build then, it offers a lot of value for the right kind of rider. Of course, that doesn’t really matter for those in the UK or Australia. At the time of writing, the TurboAnt V8 is not available in either region. However, the company does have a few other models available there so it’s probably just a matter of time before this becomes available outside of North America.

TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery: Design

The TurboAnt V8 is very heavy partially thanks to its two batteries

LED Display is not very bright

The first thing you’ll notice with the TurboAnt V8 is how big it is. It’s not necessarily taller than other e-scooters, reaching a height of 45.5 inches (1155 mm) when unfolded. But, it has a much thicker stem than you’ll typically find on most e-scooters and a wider deck as well (which we’ll get back to).

It makes sense then that it’s heavy, heavy enough to dissuade those who need a scooter they can regularly pick up to cart up a flight of stairs from getting the V8. With a weight of 47.62 lbs (21.6 kg), it is not an easy e-scooter to lift for long periods of time after all.

There are a few reasons that it’s so heavy. The most obvious is that the TurboAnt V8 has two batteries. One of them is a removable battery in the stem and the other is in that wider deck. Since the V8 comes with two chargers, one of them a charging port for the removable battery, you can charge both at the same time. Charging both will take about four hours to reach full capacity.

Also contributing to the weight is that wide deck, measuring 19.9 in (505 mm) by 6.9 inches (175 mm) which gives you plenty of space to place your feet no matter how you stand on it. We found it easy to shift our footing repeatedly while in motion. It also helps that the deck has a nice rubberized textured top for easy gripping.

Besides being on the heavier side, the TurboAnt V8 is also a bit simpler in functionality than most e-scooters. Instead, it comes with a bell and brake lever on the right handlebar as well as the throttle and power button that sits on top of it on the right handlebar.

Since there is no app, an LED display situated between the handlebars shows any pertinent information. A meter on the left side will display how hard you’re pressing the brake lever. A meter on the right will do the same for the throttle. It also displays which of the three riding modes you’re on, the speed, and how much battery is left. Unfortunately, the LED display is dim enough that it’s hard to see outdoors.

To change any settings, you have to do a particular amount of presses on that power button. Long presses turn the V8 on and off. A single press turns on all the lights. And, a double press will switch between its three riding modes.

TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery: Performance

The V8 is a fairly smooth ride

Dual braking system is responsive

While the TurboAnt V8 might not be small, its 450-watt motor is powerful enough to give a fairly smooth and zippy ride. Just a kick or two to get going and a push of the throttle and it picks up immediately.

There are three riding modes: Eco Mode which tops out at 6 mph, Comfort Mode which tops out at 9 mph, and Sports Mode which tops out at 20 mph. Riding around in Eco Mode is fine when you’re on flatter streets and trying to conserve battery. But, we preferred using the faster settings. Though it’s the biggest energy hog of all the modes, we preferred keeping the V8 in Sports Mode and riding the throttle to stay at the speed we wanted.

We tested the TurboAnt V8 in a hilly neighborhood that includes a 15-degree hill and one that reaches 25 degrees of incline. Not only was it powerful enough, especially when used on that Sports Mode, for a smooth, easy ride but it was able to keep a speed of 5 MPH when going up 15-degree hills. Of course, as soon as a hill inclined more, the V8 had to be walked. However, we’ve yet to see an e-scooter handle sharper inclines.

We also tested it on some poorly maintained roads that contained plenty of potholes, a lot of cracks, and sections covered by sand and dirt. While it struggled a little over sand and dirt – this is not meant for the wilderness – it was able to handle cracks and (small) potholes well. We could feel each crack as we rode but there was enough shock absorption from the 9.5-inch pneumatic inner-tube tires that it didn’t make for an uncomfortable ride.

The dual brake system, which is only activated via the brake lever, is fairly robust. When riding around, a light press was all that was needed to give some braking resistance to the tires. Of course, you have to be careful when riding at higher speeds to only press a little at a time to slow down, but we appreciate a brake that’s more sensitive than not.

Lastly, thanks to those dual batteries, the TurboAnt V8 can provide up to a 50-mile range. That’s much longer than most electric scooters and makes this ideal for those that need something that can go longer distances. Of course, that 50-mile range depends on factors like riding modes and inclines you need to navigate. Still, that’s an impressive range. Or, if you don’t have the longest range, the dual batteries mean you can use it for an extended period of time before having to recharge.

Should I buy the TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery?

Buy it if...

You have a long commute

Thanks to the dual batteries and 450-watt motor, you can get up to a 50-mile range out of the TurboAnt V8.

You want a relatively smooth ride

Since it is plenty powerful and it comes with 9.3-inch pneumatic tires, it’s fairly smooth riding on the V8.

You want something streamlined

It might not have an app but it doesn’t need it. Instead, using the V8 is simple and straightforward. A couple of presses switch between riding modes and a push of the throttle and pull of the brake lever is all you need to use it.

Don't buy it if...

You want something light

If your commute inevitably includes carrying the scooter upstairs to put away or picking it up to get on and off a bus, then consider something that doesn’t weigh almost 50 pounds.

You want to see what you’re doing

The LED display is dim enough to be a concern. While we can see our speed when riding, it’s hard to see what riding mode we’re on or how hard we’re pressing the throttle or brake lever.

TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery: Report card

Value While the TurboAnt V8 is not the most affordable e-scooter out there, it’s not made cheaply either. And, with its dual batteries and powerful motor, it’s worth the asking price. 4 / 5 Design The V8’s weight might be necessary but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s not that portable when trying to carry it. Its dim display is also an issue. 3.5 / 5 Performance Thankfully, it’s an easy ride, handling most urban roads easily. It can also go fairly long distances for an e-scooter 4.5 / 5 Total Though there are some flaws with the weight and display, the TurboAnt V8 is a great option for those looking for a scooter that can go the distance, literally. 4 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

