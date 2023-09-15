Honda's suitcase-style microscooter is a brilliantly impractical way to commute

Honda is resurrecting an old scooter and bringing it into the modern day now sporting a suitcase-esque design called the Motocompacto.

Directly inspired by the MotoCompo from the 1980s , the new electric scooter is compact measuring 21.1 H x 29.2 L x 3.7 W inches when folded allowing it to easily fit in the back of a car. It even has a leather strap on top for easy carrying although you may have a tough time lugging it around.

The Motocompacto clocks in at 41.3 pounds putting it on the heavier side among the best e-scooters out there. When you’re ready to ride, you can pop out the handlebars, seat, wheels, and a few other components, and unfolding it increases the overall size to 35 H x 38.1 L x 17.2 W inches.

Additionally, the handlebars feature an integrated LED screen displaying the speedometer next to the battery level, according to The Verge .

Features

As a vehicle, it’s not going to take you very far. The company describes the Motocompacto as a “fun-to-ride ‘first and last mile’ solution”. In other words, you’re meant to use the scooter to help get around your neighborhood. Its 490W electric motor has a top speed of 15 mph with a maximum range of up to 12 miles. Also it can accelerate to 15 mph in seven seconds. You won’t be able to go across town, however if you need a quick ride from point A to point B, the Motocompacto can get the job done.

There is, however, one potentially problematic aspect to Honda’s scooter. It will take 3.5 hours to fully charge so your next ride will take a while. But when compared to the other e-scooters like the NIO KQi3 Pro which has a charge time of six hours, three hours isn't all that bad. Plus, the Motocompacto comes with a 110v plug which is your standard three-pronged input Americans will be most familiar with. You can just plug the scooter into any old outlet to charge.

Availability

The Motocompacto e-scooter launches this November in the United States for $995 where it will be available for purchase online or at select “Honda and Acura automobile dealers.” The company does have plans to release a “clever phone app” that’ll let riders adjust the personal settings, lighting configuration, and ride modes via Bluetooth, though no release date for the app has been given.

From what I've seen of it, the Motocompacto is a pretty cool scooter even if it is a little silly looking, but its meant to be fun, not flashy. What’s more, the blank white sides leave it open for all sorts of customization options like stickers, decals, and the like. As seen in the official trailer, you can do a lot with its blank canvas-like sides.

It doesn't look like the Motocompacto will be going international, unfortunately. A company representative told TechRadar that since the scooter was an "American Honda-led development", it's only going to be available in the US. They have no plans for "other markets at this time."

