The Citroen Ami sheds its doors and roof for one of the simplest and cheapest EV experiences around

The modus operandi of the original electric Citroen Ami was to make motoring as affordable and as widely accessible as possible, with the diminutive and very basic quadricycle flaunting many automotive norms in favor of cost-cutting.

Now, Citroen has refreshed the line-up, including the addition of a funky Buggy version that shuns its doors and hard-top for an altogether more beach-ready vibe.

As a reminder, the petite Ami can only manage a top speed of 28mph, lacks any sort of infotainment system (you bring your smartphone) and offers an EV range of around 46 miles. But it can be driven by 14-year-olds in some countries and costs less than many modern eBikes.

Citroen engineered the Ami so both of its doors are identical, mounted in a mirrored fashion so they open suicide-style for the driver and normally for the passenger, making it cheaper to manufacture and repair.

Everything is designed to be robust but affordable – it is basic city transport at its best and it has shifted more than 75,000 units in the past five years.

The refreshed line-up features a revised front and rear fascia with brand new lights, with moulded grooves in the front right and rear left wings, offering a nod to the original 2CV of the late 1940s.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Citroen) (Image credit: Citroen) (Image credit: Citroen) (Image credit: Citroen) (Image credit: Citroen)

Three new color packs also join the fold, with Ami Spicy, Ami Icy, and Ami Minty (red, white and green) providing an alternative to the basic blue hue of the previous iteration.

But in order to cut costs, Citroen supplies the wheel trims and a set of decals so that customers can apply the very basic wrap themselves.

The Ami Buggy, on the other hand, wears its additional design touches on its sleeve, including gold 14-inch steel wheels, a small sports spoiler and black metal hoops that replace the standard doors. This makes sliding in and out easier, while zipped door covers are available to keep out the rain.

Equally, the soft fabric roof can be rolled back or removed, essentially creating a small electric Manx Buggy.

There’s also a Palmeira edition that adds colored floor mats and a little robot bobble head called Andy that sits on the dashboard. Why? We have no idea.

Electric micro mobility rules for many

(Image credit: Citroen)

It’s easy to pass off something like the Citroen Ami as a bit of a joke, but it is the sort of basic, electric micro-mobility option that helps many navigate the busy streets of European cities, as well as offering safer, four-wheeled freedom to teenagers.

The new design language moves away from the slightly cutesy look of the original electric Ami, yet the refreshed model still manages to start at just €7,990 in France. That’s around $9,000 / £6,800 / AU$14,200.

Now available in 18 markets, Ami is becoming a common sight on urban streets, where its 2.41m length ensures it easy to park and its 4-hour charge from a 3kWh outlet makes it a solid choice for inner-city car-sharing schemes.

The Buggy version is clearly a bit of a fun and a cool lifestyle accessory for someone that needs something simple to pop to the beach in, but electric micro-mobility in general has wider appeal.

The new Ami, for example, has been designed with disabilities in mind. There are specific stowage and lashing points for wheelchairs, as well as the option of a mechanical lever for manual control of both accelerator and brake functions.

With cities becoming ever-more populated, it's the sort of affordable solution that can keep us all moving... and parking.