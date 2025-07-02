Forget the ID Buzz – VW has electrified its popular Transporter van range and it looks even better
It forgoes the cutesy styling for proper practicality
- VW fits Transporter Shuttle and Kombi models with 65kWh battery
- Electric range is around 196 miles
- AirConsole gaming will come as standard across the commercial range
Volkswagen has announced that it has expanded its Transporter line-up with battery electric variants of the popular Shuttle and Kombi models of its commercial vehicle range – adding a more practical and robust van option to its existing ID Buzz model.
While the ID Buzz captured the public’s imagination with its funky, retro-inspired looks, it lacked the hauling capabilities of its Transporter cousins. Even the ID Buzz seven-seater variant struggles with room for lugging bulky items.
The Kombi, on the other hand, has historically proven a big hit with professionals and families alike, purely because it can transport a family of five, as well several mountain bikes, a tent and a dog without breaking a sweat.
The electrified iterations add a 65kWh lithium ion battery, which results in either 194 miles of range for the Shuttle and 196 miles of Range for the Kombi model, presumably because the former is heavier, as it can be optioned with an impressive nine seats.
Both the fully-electric Kombi and Shuttle will be available in either short or long wheelbase versions, with the former able to handle a max payload of 896kg and the latter available with the aforementioned nine seats, as opposed to eight as standard.
The equipment levels are also generous, with things like heated front seats, a 13-inch touchscreen and front and rear-view cameras all coming as standard on the entry-level models.
The marque also announced this week that the AirConsole app, which allows users to play a range of 15 arcade games when parked, is now available as an over-the-air update in current generation ID Buzz, Caddy, Multivan, California and Crafter models.
This will likely roll out across the latest Transporter range in the near future.
Analysis: electric vans still have some way to go
In the UK, the cheapest electrified Transporter Kombi retails at £53,404 (around $73,183 / AU$111,423), undercutting the cheapest ID Buzz, which costs £59,135 (around $81,035 / AU$123,381).
But don't get too excited, because the ID Buzz offers up to 293 miles of electric range and 200kW charging capabilities, thanks to its 77kWh battery in the standard wheelbase version. It can also be optioned in a spicy GTX model that delivers 335bhp for some serious acceleration.
The electrified Transporter Kombi and Shuttle, on the other hand, use a single electric motor that develops 134bhp, which is at the lower end of what the petrol and diesel counterparts offer – even though the electrified versions are heavier.
It can also only charge at speeds of up to 125kW, meaning a 10-80% charge will take at least 39 minutes.
As a long-standing owner of VW’s various ICE Transporter models, very little gets close to the practicality, load-lugging abilities and relaxed drive that the German marque offers.
It’s a controversial opinion, but after living with the ID Buzz for a week, I think it looks a little awkward, especially in the longer wheelbase seven-seater versions, and the interior roominess just isn’t enough to haul motorcycles or masses of camping kit, as well as the entire family.
The latest Battery Electric Vehicle versions of the popular Transporter get close to Vee Dub van perfection for me, it’s just a shame about the limited range, performance and charging speeds. Oh, and that price.
