Volkswagen says 'mind-blowing' electric GTI EVs are coming – here's what to expect and what I want to see

VW's CEO confirms a GTI version of the upcoming ID 2 electric model

An entire family of GTI cars will arrive in the next decade

An electrified Golf is also on the cards

Volkswagen’s CEO, Thomas Schäfer, has gone on record to state that the brand plans to propel its iconic GTI badge into the electric age with the launch of the ID 2 GTI.

Going all-in on the hot hatch proposals, Auto Car reports that VW also plans an all-electric version of the ninth-generation Golf, complete with a GTI-badged iteration, with a "whole group of GTI" models that will follow thereafter.

The first EV to get the performance treatment will be a range-topping version of the ID 2, which was showcased in the 2023 ID GTI concept car.

That design study bore all of the classic GTI hallmarks, including an iconic flat-bottomed steering wheel, a low ride height and aggressive body work, as well as the famous GTI badging.

Schäfer told Auto Car that his experience of an early prototype vehicle suggests the upcoming electric GTI model will be “a monster car”.

There is no set-in-stone date for the first GTI-badged EV, but the ID 2 is due to be launched early next year, which just so happens to be the 50th anniversary of the launch of the original Mk1 Golf GTI.

GTI needs to be hot but attainable

(Image credit: Volskwagen)

While speaking to Auto Car, CEO Thomas Schäfer said the main objective with electric GTI models is to make them feel obviously different from the standard car, which includes the handling, sound and ensuring they are exciting to drive.

So far, Hyundai has proven that this can be done with the formidable Ioniq 5N, but the sheer weight of technology required to make it enjoyable to throw around a race circuit also means it is phenomenally expensive.

The GTI badge has always stood for attainable performance, with the sort of price tag that means those with even a sniff of disposable income can think about owning one.

Although there has been no word on the technology that will underpin the upcoming family of GTI models, Schäfer said at the launch of the ID GTI Concept that the cars will remain “sporty, iconic, technologically progressive and accessible”, as well as being suitable for everyday driving.

So far, Volkswagen’s electric vehicles have been met with a lukewarm reaction, with early ID models proving bland, soulless and easily forgettable.

The introduction of GTI will hopefully bring some of that VW excitement to its all-electric range, while early looks at the upcoming ID 2 prove that the German marque is back on top form… and back to physical buttons.