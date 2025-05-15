Android Auto is getting a big Gemini upgrade soon – and also a slightly baffling media controls change

Google just made some major changes to Android Auto

The introduction of Gemini allows for easy conversational voice prompts

But tweaks to media controls have frustrated some

Google has introduced a number of updates recently, including bringing its AI-powered assistant Gemini to smartwatches, televisions and into the vehicle environment through updates to Android Auto.

Software update 14.4, which is available now in the beta testing program, has made a number of subtle tweaks to its so-called ‘Coolwalk screen’, which essentially offers a number of applications in one, easy-to-navigate interface on Android Auto-compatible vehicle head units and vehicles running the Android Automotive OS.

The main issue lies with the media playback controls, which have been shuffled around just to annoy those that have formed enough muscle memory to play, pause and rewind without having to even look at the infotainment display.

Auto Evolution reported that the play/pause button is now aligned to the left off the screen on left-hand-drive vehicles, placing it closer to the driver but switching it with where the rewind/previous button used to reside.

However, seeing as the updates are currently only available in the beta testing program, the search giant still has plenty of time to listen to user feedback and make further changes if it deems them necessary.

Gemini jumps in on the road trip

Gemini in Android Auto - YouTube Watch On

Google is pushing its AI assistant to a number of smart devices, including watches, headphones and smart glasses, allowing users to receive recommendations and answers to common questions using conversational voice prompts.

The feature is also upgrading the current Google Assistant voice commands that feature in Android Auto infotainment systems and those cars running a native Android Automotive operating system.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This means that both drivers and passengers can request specific locations along the route, such as service stations that are good for walking dogs or locating the fastest charging stations in the vicinity.

When users connect their favoured messaging app, Google says that Gemini can summarize any messages received and even go so far as translating them into another language before sending – should you have lots of bilingual buddies.

Gemini looks set to take away some of the awkward app shuffling that motorists are tasked with, thanks to the ability to now ask the AI assistant to summarize the news headlines (with or without sports) and even answer those difficult questions that kids inevitably pose on a long journey.

Google says Gemini will be available on Android Auto in the "coming months", followed by those cars running the native Android Automotive OS.