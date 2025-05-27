A useful new Android Auto video feature has been spotted – and it's an upgrade I've waited a long time for

Audio-only video playback is heading to Android Automotive

The update should eventually reach Android Auto

Google previously promised video apps for Android Auto

If you're an Android Auto user like me, you'll know there's currently no support for video playback. However, video apps are now on the way to the software, with a useful tweak for those times when your vehicle is on the move.

As spotted by 9to5Google, there's a new clip uploaded by Google to the Android Developers account: it shows the Android Automotive interface switching to an audio-only mode for videos while driving.

Android Automotive is the version of Android Auto that car makers can build into their vehicles, no Android phone required. This platform does already support video apps, but only when the car is parked.

Eventually, these same features should make their way to Android Auto on phones. Last week we got the news that video players are "coming soon" to Android Auto, so let's hope audio-only playback isn't too far behind.

A long time coming

I can understand why it's taken a while for video apps to make it to Android Auto, because there's the danger of distracting drivers – and with the software running from a phone, it's harder to detect when a vehicle is actually in motion.

However, I'm glad that Google is getting around to providing support for both video apps and an audio-only mode. As a YouTube Premium subscriber, I watch a lot of videos, and having access to them in my car will add a lot more entertainment to journeys.

Even with the video disabled, I can listen to live music gigs, video explainers, ambient music mixes, video podcasts, interviews, and much more besides. Then when I'm parked up, I can check out the football highlights too.

This is only just being worked on by developers for Android Automotive, so it may be a significant while before it makes it to the consumer version of Android Auto – but I'll be patiently waiting to use it as soon as it appears.