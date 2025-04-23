YouTube is giving its TV app a much-needed redesign soon – here’s what it looks like
Twenty years ago today, the first video was uploaded to YouTube (the thrilling 'Me at the zoo'). To celebrate that milestone, Google has announced that YouTube's TV app experience is going to get a big upgrade soon. And as someone who watches a lot of big-screen YouTube, that's something I'm very much looking forward to.
Google hasn't revealed a lot about the "TV viewing upgrade" it has planned. It's apparently coming "this summer" (which means sometime between June and September, if you're in the southern hemisphere). But it has revealed a screenshot (below) of what it'll look like, plus a few hints of what's coming.
Apparently, we're going to get "easier navigation" alongside some "quality tweaks" and an improved playback experience. There will also be "streamlined access to comments, channel info, and subscribing". In other words, YouTube on your TV (not to be confused with YouTube TV) is going to become a lot more like the fully-featured browser experience.
Alongside the improved TV experience, YouTube TV subscribers will also gain the ability to build their own multiview experience. This four-way grid has traditionally been reserved for sports fans, but this is being opened up to non-sports content with a "small group of popular channels" in the "coming months". So if you aren't feeling quite distracted enough yet, this multiview update could be for you.
A subtle but important update
I've been watching YouTube on TV for years and it's always felt a few steps behind the full experience. The Apple TV app, for example, was only given a comments section relatively recently – and while that might sound like a mixed blessing, I've always found comments to be an important part of the experience for the channels I follow.
The incoming YouTube update for TVs appears to be more about design than functionality, but still looks a lot more modern and in tune with its mobile apps. There's a new button for adding the video to your playlists and it also appears to be easier to subscribe from within videos. There are no doubt more tweaks not shown in the single teaser image.
YouTube is naturally reserving lots of features for Premium subscribers, too. As part of its 20th birthday announcements today, Google also revealed that a '4x playback speed' option is coming to smartphones for Premium subscribers (a service that costs $13.99 / £11.99 / AU$14.99 per month).
I'm still sorely tempted to upgrade to YouTube Premium (particularly after reading my colleague David Nield's strong arguments in favor of doing so), but I'm glad to see YouTube is still upgrading the TV experience for us non-Premium mortals. Let's just hope it happens in the earlier rather than later interpretation of "summer".
