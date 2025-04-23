YouTube's 20th Anniversary: I hope you know, you are the way you are because of YouTube

I remember life before YouTube and life after. In the 20 years since Jawid Karim posted that first zoo video, YouTube has become a dominant force in media creation and consumption.

It's built industries and stars and forever altered viewing habits. I'd argue that it's the reason we now get most of our information from social video. And while AI is fast becoming the source for every answer (and some videos), we still get things done with YouTube's voluminous guidance.

As a long-time technology journalist, I'm embarrassed to admit I was a little late to the YouTube revolution, waiting to post my first video until almost 18 months after the initial launch. Even so, that first video made me a convert. I was so excited, I detailed the entire process in a PCMag post.

The video is in some ways emblematic of 2006's state-of-the-art. It's a silent, grainy 800-x-600 pumpkin carving animation. In hindsight, "Ghost Carves Halloween Pumpkin" looks awful, and yet, it set the template for a long and fruitful relationship, which even then featured many of the elements YouTube Pros rely on today.

There's the pithy and key title, an accurate, if brief description, thumbs up marks (miraculously, no one gave me a thumbs down), and dozens of comments, including many that noticed my less-than-expert animation work.

In those early days, it wasn't entirely clear what YouTube was meant for. Even the crew that launched it, Chad Hurley, Karim, and Steven Chen, could not agree on where the idea came from. At the time, Karim told USA Today that they wanted to build a platform where people could quickly discover highly publicized (trending) stories online. Others recall that the desire was a place where people could share videos of important life events.

In a way, early YouTube is a reflection of all those intentions. Certainly, my own YouTube library, which is around 260 videos, is proof of that. It took me years to try my hand at becoming an official "YouTuber" but only after I learned the craft by watching thousands of other people's pro-level creations.

There were, however, some who quickly recognized YouTube's storytelling potential. The breakthrough hit "Lonelygirl15" used YouTube's early confessional style to tell a complex story that, for a time, many people believed was real.

The story ran on YouTube for a few years, but it was soon just one of many tales and, as I see it, lost among an explosion of YouTube talent that started using the platform as a way to convey lengthy monologues and details about their interests in science, technology, entertainment, DIY, and more.

We are all made of Stars

YouTube was the first media platform to lower the bar between filmed content and an audience. You no longer needed a TV network or film producer to greenlight your idea. If you could film and edit it, you could attract an audience.

When my 46-second Pumpkin animation was unexpectedly featured on YouTube's homepage, my views exploded. The short video soon boasted well over 200,000 plays. I spent years trying to recreate that success, but that was another early lesson of YouTube: virality is not promised.

It tickles me when TikTokkers moan about how the algorithm has abandoned them as if every video is supposed to hit 2 million views. YouTubers know all too well the vagaries of a platform and editors (then) and algorithms (now).

YouTube made stars of people like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes (don't let people tell you that it was all Vine). YouTubers like MKBHD and iJustine have built and held onto enviably devoted audiences that I think most network television shows would kill for. (If you want to have some fun, visit any of these YouTubers' pages, go to the video tab, and click on the "Oldest" link to see their first YouTube videos.)

Ron Pope - Drop In The Ocean (Shawn Mendes Cover) - YouTube Watch On

In the meantime, YouTube altered our viewing habits and may have helped smooth the way for streaming platforms like Netflix, which launched its streaming platform two years after YouTube.

Watching high-quality videos online was quickly becoming an ingrained habit when Netflix first dumped Lilyhammer on us, but thankfully, it followed with House of Cards.

Over time, YouTube transformed from a place for sharing short, interesting videos to long-form, lean-back experiences. Today, it's stuffed with video podcasts, hour-long videos that couldn't survive on TikTok.

The transition from virality to information happened years ago, though. 2025's YouTube is as much about information as it is about entertainment. Parent company Google certainly assisted in this. How many times have you Googled how to do something and found a YouTube video that shows you exactly how it's done?

I'm not sure how I accomplish any unfamiliar tasks without YouTube's steady tutelage. With it, I've done everything from jump-starting my car to installing a bathroom fan, all under the confident guidance of a YouTube video.

YouTube's knowledge base across a wide range of topics is truly encyclopedic. I challenge you to find a topic that doesn't have a dozen or more video tutorials.

In truth, the world learns differently because of YouTube.

Generation YouTube

A 2022 Pew Research study found that 95% of teens use YouTube. TikTok was close behind, and by now, it may be neck and neck. Still, learning from video and using it as your foundational source for news and forming opinions is all YouTube's doing. I understand that people still watch cable news and form opinions based on specific information bubbles, but online video wasn't a primary news source until YouTube came along.

And it's not just young people. Statista found that people across all age ranges are watching videos, and the next generation will too, as 80% of parents said their under-11-year-olds are also watching YouTube.

I've seen these kids in their strollers, iPad in hand, staring intently at the latest Ms. Rachel video. And with YouTube entering its third decade, we are now living among adults who literally grew up with the platform. They've never known a world without YouTube, and their expectations for content are largely shaped by what they found there.

My point is, we made YouTube, and then YouTube made us. Happy 20th Birthday, YouTube.