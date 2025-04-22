I can't wait to try Edits, Instagram's answer to CapCut, and it's out now as a free download

Instagram Edits is out now as a free video editor on Android and iOS

It's Meta's answer to CapCut with a major emphasis on integration with the main Instagram platform

Edits also features some AI-powered tools like Cutouts and Animate

Instagram’s answer to CapCut is finally here. Edits was first teased by Adam Mosseri, the Meta-owned social media giant's head, in mid-January, as TikTok was facing its first ban in the US. It was originally supposed to launch in February, then March, but here we are in April, and today’s the day.

As initially promised, Instagram Edits is available for free on Android and iOS. It lands as a familiar timeline-based editor offering deep integration with Instagram, meaning you can view your metrics, watch other Reels, browse through all the available sounds and audio clips, and even apply popular effects.

Unlike CapCut, which is owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, or other video-editing apps for mobile, Instagram is billing Edits as a one-stop shop. As you can see from the screenshots below, there's a lot of focus on creation and ideation.

Beyond importing video, making cuts, adding text, and implementing effects, you can use sticky notes of sorts to create lists of ideas or manage various projects.

(Image credit: Instagram)

As noted above, you can watch other Reels and browse for them without leaving the app. Plus, you’ll have the ability to save notes associated with them – maybe it’s one you want to remix or just an excellent custom audio you want to use in your next video.

The big appeal, though, for the Instagram faithful is a promised high-quality camera for "enhanced video recording." This way, you can capture and edit right in the app, versus shooting in another app and then moving it into Instagram. Again, as a trend for Meta, the goal is to own the whole process.

Now, whether you shoot in the app or import, there are plenty of editing tools available. Mosseri initially teased that Edits would have all the tools you’d expect, and those are here. Instagram is tossing in some more unique ones, though, including the ability to pull from popular effects like a green screen.

More advanced effects, like Cutouts, which allows you to isolate a person or object on screen with tracking, or Antimate, which likely utilizes a Meta LLM, can turn images into video for engaging moments, are also included.

Both seem pretty handy, and are located at the very bottom of the interface as a row of tools. Above it, you’ll have a classic timeline that harkens back to iMovie and looks quite reminiscent of CapCut. You’ll have your main video track with audio below it, as well as room for on-screen elements like text or overlays.

(Image credit: Instagram)

While I haven’t tried Edits yet, the core functions seem to be on a par with those of other video editors, and it should be easy enough to quickly create an edit with drag-and-drop, cuts, splits, and more. Edits also has a Captions tool, as well as options to record a voiceover and add other elements.

Instagram is also promising to listen to feedback, and already has a list of features that are set to arrive in the next few updates to Edits, including the ability to use AI to modify videos, likely with a prompt; keyframes, collaboration features, and an expansion to built-in elements like fonts, filters, and voice effects, among other things.

The platform also promises to listen to feedback on Edits and use it to inform the development roadmap. I'm curious to see how Edits stacks up, given that CapCut, which I use quite a bit, disappeared for a while TikTok was banned. You can edit up to 10 minutes of video, and Instagram promises watermark-free exports to its own platform as well as general saves to the device.

Additionally, while the AI features aren’t make or break, they could let creators spice up content, and I like the promised functionality of Cutouts. So, yes, while the design does resemble CapCut, that platform didn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel of video editing on the fly.

If anything, Instagram launching Edits as a free video editor on iOS and Android should inspire some new features for competing apps to help level the playing field. If you’re interested in trying Edits, it’s rolling out now for Android and iOS.