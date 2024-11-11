Instagram just fixed its worst habit, and I couldn’t be happier

Instagram will no longer refresh when the app is opened

The change was confirmed in an Instagram story by Instagram head Adam Mosseri

This solves a frustrating long-term issue with the app

Instagram has finally fixed its most annoying issue after years of frustration for its billions-strong user base.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed (via Instagram Stories, naturally), that the app will no longer refresh the feed as soon as you open it up, and instead show you a feed that doesn’t disappear after new content loads.

The previous system displayed cached or previously loaded content in the feed while new images and videos loaded in, and then refreshed the feed to show the new stuff. This was apparently good for engagement but highly frustrating for users, who’d start watching a video or reading a post, only to have it disappear into the digital ether, never to be seen again.

As it turns out, the previous behavior was entirely intentional, despite how frustrating it could be to experience.

Mosseri confirmed the intentional nature of the so-called “rug pull”, as well as the coming change to the app’s behavior, in an ask-me-anything (AMA) conducted via Instagram Stories.

This will be a welcome change for many, especially as Instagram continues to increase its focus on longer, denser forms of user-generated content.

In August, we reported that Instagram had started to allow slideshows of up to 20 images, doubling the previous cap of 10. And earlier this year, Instagram increased the maximum length of a Reel – the app’s answer to TikTok-style vertical short-form videos – to 3 minutes.

Along with the fixed refresh behavior, these changes suggest Instagram could be placing renewed emphasis on meaningful engagement, rather than gauging success by screen-time alone.

However, this is a fairly broad speculation, and it could be the case that screen time, and therefore advertising revenue, simply increases with this way of doing things.

