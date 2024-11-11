New Asus ROG 9 Phone benchmark leak hints at Galaxy S25-beating performance

A leaked benchmark has appeared for the ROG Phone 9

The score points to a jump in AI processing performance

Asus will unveil the gaming phone on November 19

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is likely to be one of the best gaming phones of the year, and we know it's being officially launched on November 19. Now a new benchmark leak gives us some idea of just how powerful this handset could be.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Asus ROG Phone 9 has shown up on the Geekbench ML database. The ML (machine learning) benchmark tests how well a phone can handle a variety of artificial intelligence tests, and the Asus device scored 1812.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 scored 1243 in the same test, so we're looking at a pretty substantial leap forward as far as AI goes – even if the Asus ROG Phone 9 won't have all of the Galaxy AI software tricks offered by Samsung.

We'll have to wait and see if the phone comes with Gemini Nano on board – that's the local AI model developed by Google, which helps run AI tasks (such as image and speech recognition) on-device without sending anything to the cloud.

Specs appeal

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro launched in 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The benchmark listing also confirms that the Asus ROG Phone 9 will run the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from Qualcomm – something we already knew – and will boast a huge 24GB of RAM to further improve performance.

Those spec bumps help to explain the high AI processing score: if you read our Asus ROG Phone 8 review, you'll see it tops out at 12GB of RAM, and has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside, which launched at the start of 2024.

However, the current Pro model does hit the same 24GB of RAM mark – see our Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro review for details – so it's likely that we're looking at the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro here, rather than the standard version.

We were particularly impressed with what the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro had to offer, so we're eager to see what its successor is going to bring with it – and as soon as Asus makes all the details official, you'll be able to read about it on TechRadar.