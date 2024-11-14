Asus ROG Phone 9 price leak suggests the upcoming gaming phone will be costly
A leaker has sussed the pricing from a Danish retailer
- Danish pricing for the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 9 has seemingly leaked
- The phone could cost around $1,400, but we’ve only seen one model listed
- Both the ROG Phone 9 and its Pro variant are due to launch on November 19
The Asus ROG Phone 9 gaming phone is due to launch on November 19, but we may already have a fair idea of how much the phone will cost thanks to a new leak.
As Android Headlines reports, a Danish retailer was spotted listing the phone for 9,838 Danish Kroner, or around $1,400 / £1,100 / AU$2,150. That’s for the model with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the Storm White color option.
That's quite a lot more than the base model ROG Phone 8, which started at $1,099 / £949 at launch, and around as much as the ROG Phone 8 Pro, which started at $1,199 / £1,099. It's possible, given the list price, that the retailer has erroneously labeled the Pro model as the standard, or maybe we're simply seeing a price hike this year. Of course, price conversions aren't always accurate.
For what it’s worth, the listed model carries the model number AI2501-12G512G-WH.
As spotted by 91 Mobiles Indonesia (via Android Headlines), the upcoming phone’s power certification was also listed publicly by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) well before launch day. The WPC listing notes that the phone received certification on November 11.
The listing includes a rendered image of the front of the phone, too, which displays the phone’s home screen and looks much the same as it did during our hands-on time with the ROG Phone 9 at Snapdragon Sumit.
Though the ROG Phone 9 might not look much different than the previous generation ROG Phone 8, we’ve heard a steady flow of rumors suggesting the new phone will receive major upgrades in the performance department.
We previously reported that the ROG Phone 9 is tipped to best the Galaxy S25 in performance benchmarks, and that its Pro counterpart is rumored to launch with a blisteringly-fast 185Hz display.
Other leaks have pointed to the vanilla ROG Phone 9 sporting the same ultra-high refresh rate display. And Asus has itself confirmed that the phone will come equipped with the new flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
It’s likely that we’ll see the ROG Phone 9, the ROG Phone 9 Pro, or even both make it onto our list of the best gaming phones.
Asus is due to officially reveal both phones on November 19, so we don’t have long to wait for official details on the new devices. For the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to check out our Asus phones coverage – and for the latest mobile gaming news, head on over to TRG.
