The Samsung Galaxy S25 could be announced on January 23 – and the Galaxy S25 Slim might also make an appearance

A report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be unveiled on January 23

Samsung is apparently aiming to launch the S25 Slim at the same time

A leaker has reiterated that all S25 models will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

The wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could almost be over, as according to a report the S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will all be announced on January 23.

That’s according to South Korean site FNNews (via @Jukanlosreve), citing “industry sources.” It’s a date that makes sense, since based on past form we always expected to see the Galaxy S25 range appear in either January or February.

The site adds that the launch event is likely to happen in San Francisco, and that – surprisingly – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might be unveiled at the same time.

An unexpectedly early arrival for the S25 Slim

We’ve heard rumblings that Samsung was working on a ‘Slim’ model, but most leaks so far have suggested this thinner phone would arrive two or three months after the rest of the line.

Apparently though, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is in the final stages of development, and Samsung is hoping to have it finished in time for a January 23 launch, so that it can have as much of a head start as possible on the slim iPhone 17 Air that’s rumored to be landing later in 2025.

It sounds then like there’s a chance the Galaxy S25 Slim won’t be ready in time, though perhaps in that case Samsung will still announce it on January 23, with the phone then going on sale later than the rest of the Galaxy S25 models.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt anyway. This is the first real Samsung Galaxy S25 release date leak we've seen, so until other sources start agreeing or disagreeing it’s hard to say how likely this all is.

I reiterate that all versions of the Galaxy S25 series in the world adopt Snapdragon 8 Elite, and will not adopt Exynos.November 13, 2024

In other Samsung Galaxy S25 news, leaker @UniverseIce has reiterated their claim that every model in the line will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, everywhere in the world.

That’s an unusual approach for Samsung, which typically uses its own Exynos chipsets in some regions, but this seems to be the consensus among leakers now, so we’d say it’s likely that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will indeed be used everywhere.

That should be good news, as typically Samsung’s Exynos chipsets can’t quite match the Snapdragon alternatives for performance.