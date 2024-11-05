A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark suggests it could be the most powerful phone on the planet

We know the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be powerful – that almost goes without saying – but exactly how powerful is less clear. Now though, we have a slightly better idea, thanks to an early benchmark.

A screenshot of a Geekbench result for what’s apparently a US model of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been shared by leaker @Jukanlosreve, and it shows 12GB of RAM along with impressively high scores, with a single-core result of 3,148 and a multi-core score of 10,236.

To put that in perspective, the average single-core score achieved by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is 2,137, and the average multi-core result is 6,680, so the scores shown in this Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark are massively higher.

The multi-core score at least is also higher than the multi-core score achieved by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with that phone managing an average single-core score of 3,392 and an average multi-core result of 8,352.

(Image credit: Geekbench / @Jukanlosreve)

Don't read too much into one benchmark

So in other words, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be astonishingly powerful – but ‘could’ is the operative word there, as this is just one benchmark, so it could be an outlier. In fact, it’s just a screenshot of a supposed benchmark listing, so it could even be fake.

Plus, an earlier Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark recorded lower – but still impressively high – scores of 3,011 for single-core and 9,706 for multi-core.

So we wouldn’t read too much into these latest results, but it’s certainly possible that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the iPhone 16 Pro Max beat. Either way, it’s sure to be very powerful – leaks suggest it will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and that certainly has impressive specs on paper.

We should find out how exactly how both that chip and Galaxy S25 Ultra perform early next year, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 line likely to launch in January or February.