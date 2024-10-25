Colors for the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 line have now leaked – as have some disappointing screen specs

If you want to get a head start on choosing which Samsung Galaxy S25 model to buy, you can now start considering colors, as shades for all three expected phones have leaked.

Reputable leaker Ross Young shared on X that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will apparently come in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue, and Sparkling Green shades, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is said to come in the same selection plus Midnight Black, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will apparently be sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver shades.

It’s worth noting though that even if these colors are accurate, it’s likely there will be additional shades sold exclusively on Samsung’s online store, as that’s typically the case. Also note that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors here differ slightly from another recent S25 Ultra colors leak, pointing to Black, Green, Blue, and Titanium.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus are sold in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, and Marble Gray shades, along with online exclusive options of Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is sold in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow shades, as well as online exclusive options of Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

So the only truly new color listed for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is Titanium Silver. It’s harder to say how many of the colors for the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are new, as they all have different names to the colors offered by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but in most cases could just be different shades of the same color.

Stuck with the same screen technology

In any case, this isn’t the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 series leak, as leaker @Jukanlosreve has also listed the screen sizes for these phones. They claim that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a 6.16-inch screen, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will have a 6.66-inch one, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 6.86-inch display.

We’ve heard similar claims previously, so this just adds credence to earlier leaks, but perhaps more interestingly they also claim that the entire Galaxy S25 line will use the same M13 display panels as their predecessors.

This latter claim has been backed up by Ross Young, who in replies to his post also explains that the M14 panel Samsung could have chosen to upgrade them to offers 20-30% better efficiency and has a 10-20% longer lifetime.

These Samsung-made M14 panels are already used by the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, so if Samsung sticks with the M13 in the Galaxy S25 line then not only might there not be much of a display improvement this generation, but they could trail behind the screens on Apple’s best phones.

So that’s not ideal, though as with all leaks we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt. We’ll probably find out for sure in January or February, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy S25 line is likely to launch.