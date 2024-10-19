Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak hints at the colors you'll be able to choose from

We've already heard plenty in the way of leaks and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 so far, and the latest unconfirmed information to appear has given us some pointers about the colors that the Ultra model is going to be available in.

According to usually reliable tipster @UniverseIce, we're going to see the Galaxy S25 Ultra show up in Black, Blue, Green, and Titanium. However it's likely that a few more options will be offered through the Samsung website.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review and you'll see it can be picked up in seven different colors in total: Titanium Violet, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

If Titanium is being marketed as a separate color on next year's model, it's not clear why – it's almost certain Samsung will keep titanium as the main frame material. It's possible the Titanium mentioned in this leak is simply a natural titanium color, while the others are also titanium but don't have that in the color name.

The rumors so far

BREAKING！The Galaxy S25 Ultra will debut in four color options:Black, Green, Blue, TitaniumI I don't know the online color scheme yet. pic.twitter.com/KNHZTC6lmaOctober 19, 2024

The same tipster has included a render supposedly showing the Galaxy S25 Ultra from the front: matching up with previous leaks, we can see the 2025 model has a more rounded frame, and bezels that are even thinner than the current phone. It's also rumored to be making use of a redesigned frame.

There's also been talk that Samsung is going to tweak the camera ring design on the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year, to more closely match the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the screen size could get slightly bigger.

As usual, we're going to get performance increases across the board with the Galaxy S25 series, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could well get a bump up to 16GB of RAM this time. The phone might even be called the Note 25, but that seems unlikely.

If Samsung sticks to the same schedule that it did in 2024, then the next flagship Galaxy phones should break cover sometime in January 2025. Of course as soon as anything is made official, we'll bring you the news here.