Leaked dummy units of all three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones show off their sizes and dimensions

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is widely expected to launch sometime in January, and we now have leaked dummy units of all three anticipated S25 models to compare the sizes and dimensions of the trio.

An image of these dummy units comes courtesy of well-known tipster @xleaks7 and Mokesciu Skaiciuokle – the same tipster has previously shown off dummy units for the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but we haven't seen the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus or all three models together before now.

Dummy units are based on schematics given to third-party accessory makers, so they can get their various wares – such as phone cases – ready ahead of time. They usually give us a pretty good idea of the designs and dimensions of upcoming handsets.

When it comes to the Galaxy S25 range, it doesn't look as though we're going to get a huge amount of variation from the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra – though some subtle tweaks, such as a change in the rear camera ring design, have previously been rumored.

Galaxy S25 Plus dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Leaked as Dummy Phone - YouTube Watch On

We also have a video from the same source showing off just the Galaxy S25 Plus unit from all angles. That circle on the back won't be visible on the finished phone, by the way – it's just there as an indicator of where the wireless charging coil will be.

There are leaked dimensions for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus too: 158.44 mm x 75.79 mm x 7.35 mm. That makes it slightly thinner, slightly shorter, and slightly narrower than the current model, though there's really not a lot in it.

The biggest design changes are likely to be seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, which is rumored to be getting corners that are more rounded, to better match the other two phones in the series. Tweaks to the frame should make it more comfortable to hold, too.

Inside these handsets we'll get a processor upgrade of course, as well as – perhaps – a boost in RAM (though that's less certain). However, from what we've heard so far, don't expect a massive upgrade in terms of the camera setup.