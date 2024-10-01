Leaked dummy unit may show us the contours of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks aren't showing any signs of stopping, and in particular leaks around the most premium-level Ultra model – and we now have a leaked dummy unit of the most expensive and largest S25 variant, showing off its redesigned contours.

These dummy units are typically based on schematics given to case and accessory manufacturers so that they can get their wares ready in time for launch day, and this particular one arrives courtesy of tipster @xleaks7 via Android Authority.

The dummy unit backs up the rumors and leaks we've already seen up to this point, primarily that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be more rounded and easier to hold compared to its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra predecessor.

There's also apparent confirmation that we're once again going to get a quad-lens rear camera setup around the back of the phone – with the other raised circle you can see in the below tweet housing the camera flash module.

Dimensions and bezels

EXCLUSIVE: These are images, video + dimensions of upcoming #Samsung #GalaxyS25Ultra aluminum dummyMore details: https://t.co/CRSmSi0zBWEnjoy! & follow for more content! pic.twitter.com/hyvNH3h4HXSeptember 30, 2024

Around the front of the unit we've got a look at the front-facing camera cutout, and the bezels – which would seem to be even thinner than the ones on the current model. It's all along similar lines to the Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak we saw recently.

The dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are provided by the same source as well: 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25mm, which would make it slightly taller, slightly narrower, and slightly thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We had previously heard that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be setting new standards as far as thinness goes, while smaller display bezels have also been rumored. This dummy unit also matches up with the unofficial Galaxy S25 Ultra renders we've seen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Away from the design of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, there's been talk that we could get a bump up to 16GB of RAM, as well as significantly faster performance. The S25 Ultra is expected to be launched in January, alongside the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.