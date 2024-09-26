The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 series have landed, with high-end specs and a whole lot of AI

Following a flurry of leaks – including some from Samsung itself – the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra have now been unveiled. If you’ve been following along with these leaks, this won’t be much of a surprise – and nor will their specs – but they all sound like promising devices.

Starting with the phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s the biggest screen Samsung has ever put on an FE phone, up from the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

The new phone also has a 4,700mAh battery (up from 4,500mAh on the previous model), and once again supports 25W wired charging, as well as “fast” wireless charging. There’s a high-end Exynos 2400e chipset with support for ray tracing, and that’s paired with 8GB of RAM and a vapor chamber that’s 1.1x larger than the one in the Galaxy S23 FE.

What Samsung is really making a big deal about, though, is the AI-enhanced camera, which includes a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide (with a 123-degree field of view), an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra AND Samsung Galaxy S24 FE unboxing - YouTube Watch On

Now, those are the same camera specs as you’ll find on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, but here they’re boosted by Samsung’s AI-driven ProVisual Engine, which can improve low-light performance, deliver optical-quality 2x zoom, and optimize colors for more vibrant and lifelike images and videos.

When it comes time to edit your photos, you can then make use of things like Generative Edit, which uses AI to move and remove objects.

These aren’t the only AI tools baked into the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE either, as the phone also has the likes of Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Note Assist – features that we’ve previously seen on the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S24 line.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available to order from October 4 in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow colors, costing $649.99 / £649 for a 128GB version and $709.99 / £699 for a model with 256GB of storage.

Two tablets to choose from

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Both tablets have a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, an IP68 rating, and a 13MP main and 8MP ultra-wide camera. They also both come bundled with an S Pen stylus, and come in a choice of Moonstone Gray or Platinum Silver shades.

The Plus has a 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 display, a 12MP front-facing camera, 12GB of RAM, a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging, and up to 512GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 display, a dual-lens 12MP selfie camera, up to 16GB of RAM, an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging, and up to 1TB of storage.

Both tablets additionally support AI features like Circle to Search, Note Assist, and Sketch to Image.

They both ship on October 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus starts at $999.99 / £999, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 / £1,199, with prices rising for more storage, and for versions with mobile connectivity.

