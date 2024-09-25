Whoops! Samsung accidentally leaks prices for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung is no stranger to having its upcoming devices leaked, but this time, the company itself is to blame for the premature reveal, as it accidentally posted pre-order pages for both the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series ahead of their respective releases.

Of course, those pages have since been removed, but not before WinFuture noticed the Galaxy S24 FE one and YtechB found the page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 line.

These pages most notably included US pricing, but also listed a few specs. Starting with the former, it’s a mix of good and bad news. For the bad news, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a little higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, starting at $649.99 in the US. That’s for the model with 128GB of storage, and is up from $599.99 for the Galaxy S23 FE.

There’s also a 256GB model for $709.99, which is similarly up $50 from its $659.99 predecessor. We don’t know prices for other regions, but the UK pricing for the S23 FE was the same as the US pricing, so there’s a high chance the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will start at £649.99 and rise to £709.99. Australian prices are a bit harder to predict, but they could start at around AU$999.

The leaked pre-order page for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (Image credit: Samsung / YTechB.com)

It’s better news for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 line, as prices there are listed as being the same as last year. That means the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus starts at $999.99 (for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), rising to $1,119.99 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra costs $1,199.99 for 12GB/256GB, $1319.99 for 12GB/512GB, and $1,619.99 for 16GB/1TB.

Again, there’s no pricing for other regions, but there’s a high chance that these will be the same as the previous models too, meaning the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus could start at £999 / AU$1,699, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could start at £1,199 / AU$1,999. Oh, and we’re not expecting a standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S10, which is why that hasn’t been mentioned.

From prices to specs

Tab S10 pic.twitter.com/LhOneWF3QESeptember 24, 2024

Beyond prices, these pre-order pages also included some specs and other details. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is listed as coming in blue, mint, graphite, and gray color options, and it’s said to have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera.

It’s also listed as having a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen and an Exynos 2400e chipset, with availability apparently from October 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra are both listed in a choice of Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver shades. For specs, the Plus apparently has a 12.4-inch 1,752 x 2,800 AMOLED screen, 13MP and 8MP rear cameras, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

The Ultra is listed as having a 14.6-inch 1,848 x 2,960 AMOLED screen, 13MP and 8MP rear cameras, and a pair of 12MP front-facing cameras. Both tablets are listed as being available from October 4.

And if all that wasn’t enough, leaker @MysteryLupin has shared what appears to be an official marketing video of the Galaxy Tab S10 line, focused on the AI skills of these tablets. You can see this via the embedded X post above, though it doesn’t show much that hasn’t previously leaked.

We’re expecting Samsung to fully unveil these devices tomorrow (September 26), though at this point there’s probably not much left to see.