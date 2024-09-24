The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has leaked in an official-looking video, revealing almost everything you need to know

We’re expecting Samsung to announce the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE soon, but you don’t need to wait for that elusive date to learn about the upcoming phone, because a seemingly official unboxing video has leaked, showing off the handset and revealing many of its key specs.

The video was shared by @evleaks on X, and, as his account is private, you won’t be able to watch it if you don’t follow him. We have, however, included an image from the video below.

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE shown here looks a lot like it does in previous leaks, with a triple-lens camera running down the back. It also has a flat screen with a punch-hole camera at the top.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks)

The unboxing element of the video shows that, as well as the phone itself, you get a USB-C charging cable, a SIM card removal tool, and a quick start guide – standard stuff, but the video also lists various specs and other details of the phone.

These include the colors, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE said to be coming in blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow shades.

The phone is also listed as having a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, along with a 10MP selfie camera.

Those are the same specs as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE’s camera, but the video states that this is the most powerful camera system ever on a Galaxy FE. That’s seemingly because of the ProVisual Engine, which is a suite of AI-powered tools found across the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, and which the video claims allows for “stunning low-light portraits.”

Other listed specs include an Exynos 2400e chipset, which is believed to be a slightly less powerful version of the Exynos 2400 used in some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

A bigger screen and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

A 17-centimeter screen is also listed, which translates to 6.69 inches. Samsung would likely market that as 6.7 inches, and that’s quite a jump on the 6.4-inch panel of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The screen is also unsurprisingly listed as having a Full HD+ resolution, along with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits (up from 1,450 nits on the current model).

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s battery is apparently 4,700mAh (up from 4,500mAh on the S23 FE), allowing for up to 28 hours of video viewing, and the phone is said to have an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It’s also listed as supporting Galaxy AI.

Of course, we’d still take this video with a pinch of salt, but given how official it looks, and that it comes from a leaker with a superb track record, we’d be very surprised if this wasn’t the real deal.

We’ll probably find out very soon, as leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is being announced on September 26.

