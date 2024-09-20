This is when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy S24 FE could be launching

Samsung isn't quite done with new devices in 2024 it would seem: a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablets, together with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, are going to break cover on September 26.

As spotted by tipster Chun Bhai (via SamMobile), the Samsung Vietnam YouTube channel has posted a short clip referencing another Samsung Unpacked event happening today – September 20, 2024.

From what we can make out with the help of Google Translate, all that's happening today, though, is an announcement of something coming on Thursday, September 26. Based on previous rumors and the glimpse of a device we get in the teaser clip, we're most likely looking at new tablets and a new phone from Samsung.

These devices aren't all that much of a secret now: in India, Samsung fans can already pre-register their interest in the new Galaxy Tab slate, though it's not mentioned by name, and the page doesn't give any details about it.

Coming soon

ÄÃ³n chá» sá»± kiá»‡n Galaxy Unpacked 20.09.2024 | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

With official confirmation that something is coming soon from Samsung, it doesn't take a huge amount of detective work to figure out what that something might be. Samsung's 2024 tablets and the Galaxy S24 FE have all been spotted going through the necessary regulatory processes ahead of a launch.

There is something different with the Galaxy Tab series this year though: it looks as though we're not going to get a standard 11-inch Galaxy Tab S10. That would leave the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for users to choose between.

As our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review will tell you, there's a lot you can do with a tablet screen that's nearly 15 inches in size – even if you do lose out on some portability. It's not clear why the 11-inch model has been ditched this year, but it's possible that buyers have been preferring the larger sizes.

We will of course bring you all the news as and when it's made official by Samsung. If you want a sneak preview, we've already seen leaked renders of both the Galaxy Tab S10 devices and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.