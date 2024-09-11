Huge Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leak spills unofficial Plus and Ultra tablet renders

Samsung is gearing up to once again take on the best iPads on the market, and a pile of unofficial renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra just spilled out on the web. As earlier rumors suggested, it seems we won't get a standard Galaxy Tab S10 this year.

The leaked images come courtesy of Android Headlines and WinFuture, and seem to have dropped at around the same time. There are plenty of them to get through too, showing off the tablets from all angles, in several colors, and with and without the S Pen stylus.

Assuming these renders are accurate – and given the track records of these two websites, they most likely are – then they tell us just about everything there is to know in terms of the design of these slates.

It looks like the designs of the new tablets will be very similar to those of the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra launched in 2023. As last year, it appears the Ultra model will be getting a display notch because it has an extra selfie camera to accommodate.

Tablet specs

so there are only two left now... Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. Looking much the same! Enjoy a bunch of pics and see more at AH.https://t.co/8uRY35eJ6QSeptember 10, 2024

The team at Android Headlines has also been able to source some specs for these tablets. The smaller Plus model is apparently going to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, matching the current model.

As for the larger (and more expensive) Ultra model, that's rumored to be coming with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Again, that matches the top-end configuration available on the existing model.

One upgrade that will almost certainly be included is a bump in processor speed: these slates are said to be using the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus CPU, which should provide more power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the 2023 models.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What we still don't know is when these tablets are going to be officially unveiled. Last year's models were launched in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so they're already overdue as we head through September – and they should finally make an appearance before the end of the year.