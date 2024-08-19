New Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leak points to an imminent launch – and may have revealed charging speeds

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables, alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra – and the tech giant is now apparently turning its attention to tablets with the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have appeared in filings at regulators in China, suggesting a launch is now imminent. We'd certainly expect these tablets to be out before the end of the year.

Matching earlier leaks, there's no mention of a plain Galaxy Tab S10 to follow on from the Galaxy Tab S9. It seems as though Samsung has decided to ditch the most affordable model in the series, for whatever reason.

The only spec these regulator filings give us is a wired charging speed of 45W: that matches what we saw with the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which launched in July 2023, so it doesn't look like there's going to be any upgrade in this department.

Specs and prices

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS10Ultra (360° video + 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/d7RG3W5APv pic.twitter.com/W3AVdLpruAJune 22, 2024

Well-placed sources have suggested that these tablets are going to come running the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, which would be something of a surprise – almost all the previous Galaxy Tab slates have run on Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon.

The most likely reason for the switch is to keep costs down. The starting price for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus model was $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, while the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model started at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$1,999.

We've also seen unofficial renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which apparently keeps the 14.6-inch screen size of its predecessor. The display size of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is expected to stay the same as well, at 12.4 inches.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once again, Samsung has the Apple iPad directly in its sights with these tablets. Apple has already unveiled new iPad Air and iPad Pro models this year, and updates to the standard iPad and the iPad mini are rumored to be arriving in the near future.