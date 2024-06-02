Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: latest news, rumors, and what we want to see

Anticipation is building around the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which shouldn't be too far off – but there's also been talk of a new premium-level version of the smartwatch, perhaps with the Ultra branding (a bit like Samsung's top-tier smartphones).

Below we've collected together all the leaks and rumors we've heard so far about a potential Galaxy Watch Ultra. We're still not sure on the name: it might be the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra with the numbering included, or it might be the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, keeping the naming conventions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Whatever the smartwatch eventually ends up being called, we're excited to see what Samsung has been working on. When the Galaxy Watch Ultra does appear, it's most probably going to share its launch with a variety of other new Samsung devices too.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A premium Samsung smartwatch

A premium Samsung smartwatch When is it out? Probably July 10

Probably July 10 How much will it cost? Could be higher than $400 / £400 / AU$670

We're waiting for another Unpacked invite like this one (Image credit: Samsung)

We've now had not one, but two reports saying that the next Samsung Unpacked event is going to be taking place on July 10. While nothing is official yet, there does seem to be a lot of speculation around that particular date in the calendar.

If you're wondering what Samsung Unpacked events are like, check out our Unpacked January 2024 live blog for a taste of what to expect. Multiple devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Ring, are expected to appear at the same showcase.

It's a date that makes sense, because there was a Samsung Unpacked event on July 26, 2023 – when the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 first saw the light of day. Samsung is usually consistent in its product release cycles, which gives us more confidence that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will indeed appear on July 10.

As for pricing, it sounds as though this is going to be Samsung's most expensive smartwatch yet. Bearing in mind the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic currently starts at $399.99 / £399 / AU$669, it's likely to be higher than that – perhaps more towards the $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 starting price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Leaks and rumors

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Image credit: Samsung)

There haven't been any huge Galaxy Watch Ultra leaks revealing absolutely everything about the device, but there have been plenty of intriguing smaller tidbits. In fact, rumors about extra Galaxy Watch 7 models have been swirling for months now.

For a while, most of the leaks used the name Galaxy Watch 7 Pro – including this one about battery capacity increases – but it now seems more likely that the new wearable is actually going to be called the Galaxy Watch Ultra (and probably not the Galaxy Watch X, as one leak suggested).

Other rumors have simply indicated that an Ultra model is indeed on the way, without revealing anything about it apart from the name. We've now seen a number of signs that several smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, are going to be appearing soon – including, perhaps, a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE.

We have seen some unofficial renders of this watch – in a leak that used the name Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra – and these renders suggest Samsung couldn't decide between a square or rounded design, in the end going for something in the middle. There is a rotating bezel, as on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Squarish or rounded, seems they were not able to decide and the result is… Well, see by yourself with today’s very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyWatch7Ultra through stunning 5K renders!On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/SPHPEW9TCd pic.twitter.com/Lo8aMDQV7RMay 24, 2024

These renders show an extra button we haven't seen before, and reconfigured sensors compared to those on the current models – but it's not clear how many of these changes are also going to apply to the standard Galaxy Watch 7 as well.

Another rumor that we've come across suggests that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going to be the first Samsung smartwatch with a Micro LED display (the current models make use of OLED). That would enable the device to be slimmer, or perhaps leave room for a bigger battery to be included.

Don't forget the software updates either: the Galaxy Watch Ultra is likely going to turn up with Wear OS 5 on board, or at least get it very quickly after launch. New versions of Wear OS have made their debuts on Samsung Galaxy Watches in the past.

Samsung hasn't really said anything official about any potential Galaxy Watch Ultra, but then again it hasn't said nothing either: in one of the company's official press releases, it talked about "premium" smartwatches being on the way. Whether that means the regular Galaxy Watch 7 or an Ultra model remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: what we want to see

The Galaxy Watch Ultra would take on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Image credit: Future)

We're probably way past the stage where Samsung can make any changes to its upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra – so it's too late for the manufacturer to take our advice now – but we'd still like to list a few features that we're hoping are included with the wearable.

1. Ultra-level battery life

One of the reasons you might want to spend much more on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 instead of the Apple Watch 9 is that it offers much better battery life: 36 hours of normal use compared to 18 hours. Battery life continues to be a challenge for smartwatch makers, but we're hoping that the Galaxy Watch Ultra lasts for several days between charges, making it perfect for outdoor adventuring.

2. Rugged good looks

Speaking of outdoor adventuring, if the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is going to take on the best Garmin watches on the market, then it's going to need to be built right. We're thinking premium materials, enhanced water and dust resistance, and so on – the sort of smartwatch you can take anywhere, but which also doesn't look out of place if it's being worn with smart clothing to a dinner party either.

3. Advanced functionality

If you look at the best smartwatches you can buy right now, they push the boundaries of what's possible with a wearable device. We know that Samsung is ambitious when it comes to developing health features such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring – those upgrades are probably still several years off, but we'd like to see the Galaxy Watch Ultra come with some features that take smartwatches forward.

4. AI – but use it well

Samsung has gone on the record to say that AI upgrades are on the way to their next batch of smartwatches, and that's fine with us – as long as it's used in the right way, and not so pervasive as to get in the way.

On a smartwatch especially, AI needs to be used sparingly and helpfully: picking out insights from a mass of tracking data, for example, or identifying the most important notifications to push through to your wrists.

5. A reasonable price point

If Samsung really does launch a Galaxy Watch Ultra, then it must think that there are users out there who are willing to pay more money for a more capable smartwatch – but we're hoping that the device doesn't come with too much of a premium price tag attached. Once you get up to the level of the best Samsung phones in terms of price, then it starts to make less sense to invest so much in a smartwatch.