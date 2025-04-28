Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could debut at Galaxy Z Fold 7 event, and with no price increase

Samsung could unveil a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year

A new leak claims it will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

The information also purports that the price and design of the device won't change

A new leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could debut in July 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with no design change or price increase in sight.

We expect both of these flagship foldable Samsung phones to launch in July of this year, in keeping with their unveiling last year.

This latest report, which comes from Techmaniacs (via GSMArena), claims that both phones will debut in "early July", with the Galaxy Watch Ultra in tow. "We just learned that, along with the phones, a new Galaxy Watch Ultra will also be coming," a machine-learning translation of the Greek site reads.

According to the report, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will feature "a similar design to the current watch, but with more storage space" and a new user interface "more reminiscent of One UI 7."

As for the price, Techmaniacs claims the price will remain unchanged, but says Samsung will continue to offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra, one of the best Android smartwatches on the market right now, at a cut price of around $450.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 coming soon?

We've been expecting the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to debut this July for some time. It's perfectly natural if Samsung plans to make the model a yearly release, so there's no reason to dismiss the launch rumor at face value. However, we should take the rest with a pinch of salt. Techmaniacs is a lesser-known publication with a limited track record.

More specifically, its only previous foray in Galaxy Watch rumors – a claim the Ultra would be called the Galaxy Watch X – turned out to be hilariously wrong.

There's good reason to think Samsung won't try and increase the price of the Ultra 2, however. The first model is very expensive by Android smartwatch standards, crucially, however, it undercuts the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a key differentiator Samsung will be keen to keep.

All in all, this is a fairly plausible set of rumors, but not to be taken as gospel. Indeed, if Samsung is planning a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in July, we've only a matter of weeks to wait for the real thing. More information is sure to unfurl in the meantime.