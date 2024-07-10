Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July live blog – Galaxy Ring, Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch 7 and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Samsung) On to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. I'm a little lukewarm on this one. The rumors and leaks so far have been a bit 'meh', with what could be a small update on the Galaxy Watch 6. We're talking a new chipset, sizes of 40mm and 44mm, and likely an improved battery life. On the software side, expect smart, AI-powered workouts and wellness routines. And I reckon the starting price for the next-gen Galaxy Watch will be around $299.99 / £289 / AU$549. Still, I hope Samsung has a few surprises up its sleeve with its next smartwatch, as I'm keen to see the Apple Watch knocked of its throne, or at least give a damn good shove.

(Image credit: Samsung) So moving on to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. I'm expecting to see a little more in the way of an upgrade in comparison to the Fold 6. Naturally the Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs will surely include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, but there's likely to be a battery boost, a new main camera, potentially more base memory and RAM. Plus I suspect we'll see upgrades to make any Galaxy AI features snappy. I'm also low-key excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors, as Samsung is good at giving the flipping foldable phone a decent suite if shades. So far we're predicting a mint, silver, yellow, black, peach, white, and lavender color options. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 price, I'd suggest it'll follow that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and start at $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649.

(Image credit: Samsung) So keeping the focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for now, I reckon it'll get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip seen in the Galaxy S24 phones, in addition to a mild battery boost: read our rundown of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs for a deeper analysis. New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors are also predicted. Expect to see navy, a light pink, silver, black, and white. All of which would be pretty run-of-the-mill; I'd love a lime green Fold! As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price, expect the next-gene Fold to follow the pricing structure of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and start at $1,799.99 / £1,749 / AU$2,599. But I'd not be super surprised if Samsung upped the price of the Fold, given that's a trend for high-end smartphones that have been released over the past 18 months or so.

Just take a look at the below renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, seemingly based on insider information, and you'll see a phone that looks pretty much identical to its predecessor. I'd normally say that's no bad thing as I like the design of the current Fold. But equally in the face of tighter competition from the likes of the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open, I feel Samsung could do with mixing up the design of its flagship foldable phone... try saying that fast and after a few beers. Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) As the 'boss' of the Mobile Computing division at TechRadar, which means smartphones and tablets, you'd think I'd be excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 6. After all, I have a Fold 4 and Fold 3 within my grasp and do rather like the literal flexibility of the phones. But I'm not. I'm expecting to see a chip upgrade to the next-generation Fold but not a lot more given the rumors. Samsung is sure to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with all the AI chops it put into the Galaxy S24 series, but I've not heard much of any unique features to make the Fold 6's larger display sing with smart tools. And that's a pity, so far at least, as I've already written how I hope Samsung leans on AI to make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 special.

Of course, all those devices currently exist in the fug of rumors, leaks and speculation. But I've been covering Samsung stuff for years, so am rather confident that we'll see pretty much most of those aforementioned devices. I've not heard a great deal about the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but a recent big leak has sparked the rumors to more than just a little smoldering in the background. (Image credit: Samsung)