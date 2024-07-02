Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra leak reveals their full specs

We know the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 launch event is happening on July 10, and now we know just about everything there is to know about the two smartwatches that are set to appear at the show – courtesy of a comprehensive new leak.

This comes from the team at Dealabs (via Android Authority), and covers both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Watch FE ahead of the other two.

Starting with the Galaxy Watch 7, it looks like we'll get a 40mm (1.3-inch screen) option in Green and Cream, a 44mm (1.5-inch screen) option in Green and Silver, with 4G upgrades available. Expect 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (that storage space is double what we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6).

A brand new Exynos W1000 chipset will be powering everything, so we look forward to seeing how speedy it is. Battery capacities are listed as 300mAh (40mm) and 425mAh (44mm), matching up with the current models and earlier leaks.

Ultra model and pricing

This might be the Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Smartprix)

As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it matches the Galaxy Watch 7 in a lot of respects, but the case size is upped to 47mm, which is paired with a 1.5-inch display. The 4G connectivity will be standard apparently, with no Bluetooth-only model. The battery capacity increases as well, up to 590mAh, as previously rumored.

The color combinations are said to be Titanium Gray with an Orange strap , Titanium Silver with a Black strap, and Titanium White with a White strap. That matches up more or less with what we've already heard, but the strap colors are new information.

Dealabs has information on pricing, too: the Galaxy Watch 7 is said to cost the same as the Galaxy Watch 6 in France, starting at €319. The 2023 model originally went on sale for $299 / £289 / AU$549 for the cheapest model, so expect something similar.

As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, that's rumored to be costing €699 (about $750 / £595 / AU$1,125, though Samsung won't use a straight currency conversion). Previously, we'd heard the Galaxy Watch Ultra would cost more than the Galaxy Watch 6 but less than the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which this leak backs up.