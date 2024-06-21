5 things to expect from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is likely around the corner, as the technology giant historically unveils folding phones in July or August. We expect a slew of products – from phones to a smart ring – to be revealed.

Artificial intelligence will surely be a part of this summer's Unpacked, likely showcasing new smart tools for folding phones and AI-based fitness features.

So without much more preamble, here are five key things we expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in July.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

First, we’ll surely see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. You can expect it to be a minor update over its predecessor with an upgraded chip – likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – and potentially a few design tweaks. But don’t expect sweeping changes.

More power should provide the grunt for any on-bard AI tools, say live translation, and the Generative Edit tools we’ve seen in the Galaxy S24 series, only expanded to foldable phones.

There’s not much chatter from the rumor mill about camera upgrades, so we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera suite to remain similar in specs to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But software improvements are very likely, which we hope can see Samsung’s foldables crack our best camera phones list.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

The more interesting foldable phone at Unpacked should be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is tipped to have more significant upgrades than its book-like folding sibling.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get ready for a 50-megapixel main camera, a bigger battery landing at a potential 4,000mAh, 25W charging, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a new suite of colors, and potentially a less-visible crease in the screen.

Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we can expect AI to play a role in the next-generation Flip, bringing in smart tools to help people better use the flip-screen format.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

(Image credit: Samsung)

We should also see a new Galaxy Watch, with the seventh iteration likely bringing improved battery life, more power, better charging, and features focused on outdoor activities.

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could also come in Pro and Classic versions, one of which we’d expect to have a rotating bezel. There are also rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, set to be a premium take on the Watch 7, that could potentially come with a micro-LED display, more power, and a bigger battery. Plus, it may pack in advanced fitness and wellness-tracking functionality, which is likely limited to only the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

(Image credit: Future)

Likely to be the most exciting product of Unpacked, the Galaxy Ring is Samsung's first smart ring and promises to have a whole host of fitness and wellness-tracking features, all hidden in a neat-looking ring available in several finishes.

Key features of the Galaxy Ring will be the ability to track continuous heart rate during sleep, sleep latency, respiratory rate and night movement, which are four metrics that the current Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't track. These metrics will use sleep metrics to create a 'Vitality' score and offer sleep apnoea detection, but we expect them to fuel other wellness and fitness assessments as well.

Samsung hasn’t said much about Galaxy Ring’s other features, but I expect its secret sauce will be tight integration with Samsung Health and the Galaxy ecosystem.

A lot of AI

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, you can expect more AI at Unpacked. Given Apple Intelligence looks to put AI across all manner of devices, expect Samsung to do the same, all under the umbrella of Galaxy AI.

I can see Samsung championing AI features for the folding phones but also showing off smarter tools and features for its smartwatches – say custom AI-made workouts. As mentioned, I’m sure AI will have a role to play in getting the most out of the Galaxy Ring.

I’d also expect Samsung to debut some more cross-device Galaxy AI features and also set out a roadmap for where its AI tech could go next; this could give us a clue as to what to broadly expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25.