Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors: every rumored shade

Despite being Samsung’s most expensive phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t available in very many colors, so once you’ve decided you want to spend big on a flagship foldable, you’re quite limited in your shade selection. So far, it looks like the same might be true of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While none of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors have been confirmed just yet, we have seen some leaks about the possible options, including one source who specifically claims there will be just three Galaxy Z Fold 6 shades.

This would largely be in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, except on top of that there are two Samsung.com exclusive colors, bringing the total to five. So we’re hopeful that will happen again this year. For now though, we’ve heard of four possible colors, all of which you’ll find below.

Dark Blue

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in blue (Image credit: Samsung)

Our main source of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 color information so far is Ross Young (a leaker with a decent track record), who listed three shades the phone will apparently be sold in, one of which is Dark Blue.

We don’t have any images of this, but it might look similar to the blue Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, pictured above, though given the name it might be a bit darker. This is likely to be a smart shade, but one that will stand out a little more than other smart shades like black might. No word yet on whether a color-matched frame will feature, either.

Light Pink

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Pink (Image credit: Samsung)

Ross Young also mentioned a Light Pink shade, which once again we don’t have a picture of, and hasn't – to date – featured as a color choice across existing Galaxy Z Fold devices, meaning this could be a truly new option.

That said, we have seen Samsung use pink on other phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which you can see in a pink shade above. So it’s possible the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s rumored Light Pink shade will be similar.

Silver

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Phantom Silver (Image credit: Samsung)

The final color rumored by Ross Young is Silver, which is a classy, conventional, and enduringly popular shade, yet it’s one that Samsung hasn’t offered with the Z Fold line since the Phantom Silver Galaxy Z Fold 3, pictured above.

It’s possible then that if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is offered in Silver it will look similar, but either way we’d expect this will be one of the most popular colors.

Phantom Black

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

The final rumored shade comes from a different source, as leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from SmartPrix and @OnLeaks (a leaker with a great track record) show the phone in a Phantom Black shade, as you can see above.

It’s not clear whether this color is just for illustration or might actually be offered, but since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in five colors, we’d expect more than three for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, so it’s certainly possible.

Black is also an obvious choice, as it’s such a popular smartphone shade, and it’s one that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also available in. However, if this shade is offered on Fold 6, then it might be exclusive to Samsung.com, since it’s not among the three shades leaked elsewhere.

Other possible colors

Given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in five colors, there’s a good chance the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be too, yet only four have leaked so far. So what could the other one be?

Well, it’s possible this phone will inherit some of the Z Fold 5’s colors, which for reference include Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue. Now, Phantom Black is already rumored, as is a Dark Blue, so we wouldn’t expect a standard Blue to be offered in addition. Arguably Gray might also be a bit too close to the rumored Silver shade.

So that leaves Icy Blue and Cream as options, and we’d say Cream is more likely, since although Samsung offered two blues last year, we’re not sure that’s a habit it would get into, and Cream is almost white, which itself is a popular smartphone color.

Of course, there’s every chance we’ll see a different fifth color altogether, or that there won’t be five colors this year. We’ll likely find out for sure in late July, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to launch.

