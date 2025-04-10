Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors: every rumored and predicted shade

So far there haven’t been many Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors leaks, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have an idea of what to expect, as Samsung tends to return to certain shades time and again.

Below then, you’ll find the colors we’ve so far heard rumored for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, along with some others that we think are likely to be offered.

Make sure to check back soon too, as we’ll be sure to update this article any time we hear anything new about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors.

Black

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 color leak we’ve seen so far takes the form of renders shared by Android Headlines, that show the phone in black.

It’s unclear whether this is actually a shade the publication has heard will be offered, or just one it chose to use for the renders, but either way, we’d say some form of black is very likely, as every single Z Fold model so far has been sold in a black shade.

The exact shade of black differs, but some version of black will almost certainly be offered for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

White

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in White (Image credit: Samsung)

White is another shade we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be sold in, as while no leaks yet point to a white option, the last few models have come in either white or a white-adjacent shade, be that beige or cream.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of which, white is simply a very popular and common smartphone shade, so while we’re less confident of this than black, we’d think there’s a good chance the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be sold in a white or off-white shade.

Silver / gray

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver Shadow (Image credit: Samsung)

As with white, silver and gray are both popular smartphone shades – particularly silver, so while neither have been mentioned for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 yet there’s a good chance one of them will be offered.

We’re lumping them together here because they’re somewhat similar, and they’re both shades that Samsung has often sold Z Fold models in – including ‘Silver Shadow’ for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, a shade that’s basically a cross between silver and gray.

And because they’re so similar, it’s probably unlikely that Samsung will offer both a silver and a gray shade.

Blue

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Navy (Image credit: Samsung)

Blue is a shade we’re less confident in than any of the colors above, simply because it’s a bit more unusual to see phones in blue. And as with everything except black, we also haven’t seen any rumors pointing to a blue Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 yet.

But Samsung does seem to have a thing for blue, particularly in its Z Fold series. Last year there was navy blue, and the year before that there were actually two different blue shades.

So, while we wouldn’t be at all surprised if there isn’t a blue option for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, we’d say there are reasonable odds that there will be.

A mystery shade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Future)

In recent years, Samsung’s numbered Galaxy Z Fold phones have been sold in five different shades, but as the numerically accomplished of you will no doubt have noticed, we’ve only mentioned four above. So even if all of those shades do make an appearance (and that’s a big ‘if'), we’d expect to see at least one more too.

What that will be though is anyone’s guess right now, but we’ll update this article once we have a clearer idea.