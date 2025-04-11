The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 edges closer – 5 new things we've learned, according to the latest rumors

We’re gradually closing in on Samsung’s mid-year foldable flagship, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to land in July.

That’s just a few months away now, and as typically happens this close to a launch, the rumors are coming thick and fast. As a result, we now have a good idea of much of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with several recent rumors in particular shedding a lot of light on the device.

Below then, you’ll find five of the biggest recent rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, covering its camera, colors, software, and more.

1. Expect it in four colors, possibly including Coral Red

Until now we hadn’t heard much about the possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors, but a report on South Korean site Seoul Economic Daily (via @Jukanlosreve) states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will launch in four colors, which interestingly is one less than the previous two models.

The report doesn’t name all the colors, but it does mention that at least one of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones will apparently be sold in Coral Red, which is a color we’ve previously seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 but not on the Galaxy Z Fold line.

Though whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get this or whether it will be offered instead with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is unclear.

2. There could be improved dust resistance

One recent leak we’ve heard which might not seem the most exciting of things but which we really hope proves accurate is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have improved dust resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating, which means that while it’s water resistant to depths of 1.5 meters, it doesn’t have any real resistance to dust. That’s a worry in such an expensive phone, and especially one with so many moving parts, so an improvement here could be seriously beneficial.

3. It could ship with Android 16

Usually, Samsung’s foldable phones launch with the previous year’s version of Android, as they land before that year’s version releases, but things could be different with this year’s models.

According to multiple sources, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could ship with Android 16 out of the box. More specifically, it could launch running One UI 8, which would be Samsung’s customized version of Android 16.

Android 15 didn’t start appearing on phones until October of last year, but this year, Google is planning a faster turnaround, with Android 16 currently expected in June.

That still doesn’t guarantee we’ll see it on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July, as Samsung will need to spend time making its own tweaks to the software, but there’s certainly a good chance this could happen.

4. A new 200MP main camera is likely

One rumor that we’ve heard repeatedly recently is that the main camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get a much-needed upgrade, from the 50MP of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to a new 200MP sensor.

That old 50MP sensor has been used in the last several generations of the phone, so it’s due an upgrade, and this rumored 200MP sensor is reportedly the same one as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has, so it could give photography a major boost.

We’ve also heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s under-display camera could be improved, and that’s promising too, as the 4MP one in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn’t up to much.

We haven’t yet heard anything about the other lenses, which sadly could be a sign they won’t be changing. But still, if two of the likely five cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are better than those on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, that could make for a meaningful upgrade.

5. Bigger screens in a slimmer shell

Foldable phones allow for much larger screens than you’d typically find in a smartphone, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could fully capitalize on that, as we’ve heard in one recent leak that the Z Fold 7's main screen could be growing to 8 inches, and the cover display could increase to 6.5 inches.

That’s up from 7.6 inches and 6.3 inches respectively on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and would mean you have a reasonably large but still smartphone-sized display when the phone is folded shut, and a near tablet-sized screen when it’s opened.

It’s worth noting that some earlier information tidbits don’t entirely agree with these screen sizes, with one suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s foldable screen could be even bigger, at 8.2 inches. But either way multiple sources suggest there will be an increase in size.

And at the same time the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be slimmer than its predecessor, with a recent report suggesting it would be just 4.5mm thick when unfolded. That’s down from an already slim 5.6mm on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That might sound unnecessary, but this incredible slimness is really to aid the phone when it’s folded shut, as foldable phones tend to be quite chunky when folded.

We don’t yet know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s folded thickness, but the Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick, so if this leak is accurate then the Z Fold 7 will presumably be slimmer than that, and indeed, one leak suggests the Z Fold 7 will be under 10mm.