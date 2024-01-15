The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 kicks off on Wednesday (January 17) – and it should be a good one. It’s there that we expect to see the reveal of the much-rumored and teased Samsung Galaxy S24 range, comprising the standard phone, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While Samsung has only hinted that it’ll show off next-generation Galaxy phones, they are sure to be present. We are also hoping for a few surprises, such as the long-teased Galaxy Ring, but the rumors haven’t indicated that’ll be the case.

But even with a phone-only focus, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be a must-watch for Android phone fans and people who may be looking for an alternative to the iPhone 15 series. So read on and we'll tell you how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live.

Where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live

As mentioned, Wednesday, January 17 is the day of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024. A livestream of the keynote and showcase will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. For Australians, that means 5am AEDT on Thursday, January 18.

If you want to watch the showcase live, then we suggest you do so on Samsung’s YouTube channel. On Samsung’s website you can register to watch the livestream and also get sent a £50 / AU$100 voucher to spend on Galaxy devices. Sadly, there’s no such offer if you’re in the US. But if you reserve a new Galaxy device you can get $50 in credit, which you can then use to put in a Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder, where you can score up to $970 in savings with a trade-in.

You can also get the latest updates ahead of and during the event by following Samsung’s social accounts, namely Samsung Mobile on X.

TechRadar will also be at the physical Unpacked showcase in San Jose this year. So for our expert takes and updates do make sure to check back with us, as we’ll be live blogging our thoughts on Unpacked and will give you our immediate verdicts on whatever gets revealed. And if you're a fan of short videos you should also keep an eye on our TechRadar TikTok account, as we’re sure to be talking about Samsung on it.

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

In brief, you can expect to see a trio of new Galaxy S-series phones, which going by the rumors so far will be broadly similar to the Galaxy S23 series in terms of overall design.

As the rumors have it, though, there will be some subtle external design differences, including a flat display, titanium edges and the swapping out of the 10x telephotos camera for a 50-megapixel 5x zoom camera for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Expect a decent range of Samsung Galaxy S24 colors and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors to catch your eye, but otherwise the biggest changes for the Galaxy S24 line over its predecessors is likely to be on the software side.

And that’ll almost certainly all be about AI, with Samsung having already teased phone features that lean on artificial intelligence algorithms, and with yet more rumors pointing towards the likes of AI-driven photo editing akin to the Google Pixel 8’s Magic Editor. Other features tipped for the phone include the Galaxy S24 being able to detect tone in text, all part of Samsung’s aim to create an “AI Phone”.

Going by the rumors, we’d expect the Galaxy S24 prices to track closely to those of the Galaxy S23 series. Which means a trio of phones priced to take on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, in addition to some of the best Android phones.

We now don’t expect to see the Galaxy Ring, which is set to be Samsung's first smart ring. Nor do we expect to see any updates to the company’s smartwatches.