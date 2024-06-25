Samsung just made its next Galaxy Unpacked event official – here's what we know

After countless leaks and reports on foldable phones, smartwatches, earbuds, and even a smart ring, Samsung just announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event. All eyes will be on the city of love – Paris – and, judging by the invite, devices that fold.

Samsung will officially unveil its new products on July 10, 2024, with an event starting at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. BT. Like past Galaxy Unpacked events, it will be live-streamed, and TechRadar will be on the ground in Paris to unpack everything announced.

Considering all the leaks and that Samsung typically uses its summer Unpacked to unveil the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones, we have a pretty good idea of what we’ll be seeing.

Expecting foldable phones and plenty of Galaxy AI

(Image credit: Samsung)

Just from the invite shared by Samsung, we see something unfolding front and center – hinting at either the Galaxy Z Fold, which folds from a standard phone to a tablet, or the Z Flip, which is a modern flip phone.

It casts an interesting shadow of stars resembling Samsung’s Galaxy AI logo for its suite of AI-powered features, including image editing, summarization in notes, and even generating text for messages.

The invite doesn’t hint at much else, but we know there will be a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2024, and it will be live-streamed on Samsung.com.

The video teaser gives us a bit more, and you can watch it above. We see that folding image spinning around, showing the Eiffel Tower on the first spring, hinting at the location of Galaxy Unpacked, and then showing off the Galaxy AI logo.

We expect Samsung to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which we expect will have similar designs to last year, with faster performance from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and a bevy of Galaxy AI features. If you’re looking for better cameras, the Flip 6 will likely get more of a hardware upgrade than the Fold 6.

Alongside foldable phones, Samsung should unveil new wearables, including a smartwatch, smart ring, and possibly even earbuds. If the most recent reports are true, we should see the successor to the Galaxy Watch 6, with either a standard or Pro model on the horizon, but this could be the year we get also get a Galaxy Watch Ultra as well.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Ring has already been teased. It was first shown off at the January 2024 Galaxy Unpacked, where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 family. TechRadar even got the chance to go hands-on with a prototype. It seems that Samsung’s first foray into a new wearable form factor is only weeks away now.

Last but not least, Samsung is likely preparing to bring its Galaxy AI suite of features to its earbuds, and it might be similar to the integration that we saw Nothing debut with the Ear (a) earbuds that integrate with ChatGPT. Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Buds could feature Google Gemini if there is any AI-infused partnership, considering the two companies have such a tight partnership.

Of course, nothing is official until Samsung makes it official … luckily we’re only a few weeks away now. We’ll know exactly what Samsung is showing off on July 10, and if you’re already interested, the technology giant has a deal for you.

Like with previous Galaxy Unpacked events, you can pre-reserve – with no commitment required – and unlock a $50 instant Samsung Credit towards the new Galaxy devices … Samsung even specifies Galaxy Z, which means foldable phones are definitely incoming. Samsung is also promising trade-ins valued at up to $1,500 off a new Galaxy device. You can get the full scoop here.

Either way, stick with TechRadar to get the full scoop on Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked on July 10, 2024.