Samsung's next generation of phones are coming - and you can already get $50 off with this reservation trick

Are you a fan of foldable phones? The next generation of Samsung devices - highly likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 - will be announced at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event. Even better, you can already reserve yourself one of these devices to get $50 off your pre-order once they go live.

Samsung preorders generally go live after the brand's big keynote events, so expect them to immediately follow Samsung Unpacked on July 10th, 9 AM EDT. During this event, all of the brand's next-gen smartphones will be unveiled, including specs and features, as well as the overall look and design of the new devices.

As of yet, details are incredibly thin on the ground - in fact, we don't officially know for certain that these devices will be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 (although we'd be shocked if they weren't). Samsung always keeps its cards close to its chest ahead of the Unpacked event, and right now, all we know is that Samsung is putting a big emphasis on AI with this next generation of devices. If you want to know what to expect - and the latest rumors - head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 hub pages.

Reserve your next Samsung phone today

Samsung Galaxy Z series: reserve your device now and get $50 off a preorder

You can already head on over to the official Samsung Store today to reserve yourself the next generation of Galaxy Z devices ahead of the brand's Samsung Unpacked event on July 10th. By doing so you'll not only secure yourself a preorder, but also get $50 off your purchase should you commit. You'll also be entered into a sweepstake with the chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Store credit - which is enough to buy one of the brand's highest-end TVs, for example.

Why should you reserve? Well, there isn't much reason not to if you think you're going to upgrade. Put simply, all it takes is an email and you're done - all you have to do is wait until the Unpacked event and then decide whether to jump on one of these new devices. You'll obviously only get your $50 off if you decide to preorder but there's no obligation to buy if you change your mind. All this reservation campaign does it ensure you're at the front of the queue for preorders when they go live.

Will there be good preorder deals too?

Aside from the $50 off outlined above we're also expecting other excellent preorder deals at the official Samsung site. There are nearly always trade-ins for both carrier and unlocked devices - the former usually reaching up to $1,000 off in total. The teaser information for the reservation campaign actually states up to $1,500 off with a trade, which is easily one of the biggest rebates we've ever seen. If we do see a rebate this big, however, expect it to be tied to a pricey unlimited data plan at one of the big carriers.

We could also potentially see Samsung throw in some freebies for early adopters - free Galaxy Watches, tablets, even Chromebooks, and so on. Overall, freebies tend to be a little rarer versus the trade-in rebates but we've got our fingers crossed!