Samsung has just announced that it will officially unveil the next Samsung Galaxy phone next Monday on May 12 at 8PM EST. As with other recent releases, you can already register your interest via email to get $50 off a preorder once they go live.

What is this mystery phone, you may ask? Well, nothing's been confirmed, but it's almost certainly going to be the heavily rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

This will be a new entry into the Galaxy S25 range and is likely to feature a premium, slim-line design with comparative specs to the other devices. I've delved into the latest rumors and what to expect below.

While nothing is officially confirmed as of writing, we don't have long to wait until we know everything about the device. Generally speaking, preorders for Samsung devices go live on the same day after the new release is officially presented.

If you reserve today, you'll sign up for further notifications, guarantee a preorder, and get $50 off the device once they're available. This saving will be exclusive to the reservation campaign and stack on top of the other various preorder bonuses, which could be trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off or free accessories like earbuds, cases, and chargers. Either way, it's worth signing up if you're interested since it's free!

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy phone now

The next Samsung phone: reserve now and get $50 off your preorder

Samsung has just opened a reservation campaign for the brand's next device, which is almost certainly the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge. Sign-up is free via email and will not only secure you a guaranteed preorder slot, but also get you $50 in credit toward this new device if you preorder. The device will officially be unveiled on Monday, May 12 at 8PM EST, with preorders likely following shortly after.

What are the latest rumors?

(Image credit: Future)

Around 5.8mm thick

Likely to cost more than the S25 Plus

The most recent Galaxy S25 Edge rumors suggest that the device will be just 5.85mm thick and weigh just 163g, which would line up with what we expect from an 'Edge' device.

The phone is also said to feature a titanium frame, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, which are comparable specs to the other devices in the range.

Pricing-wise, the Edge is likely to sit between the Plus and Ultra, so it's definitely going to be a premium model like the original Edge phones back in the day. You may also see a few compromises as a trade-off for that extremely thin design, like a smaller capacity battery and fewer cameras on the back.

We'll have to see exactly what Samsung has in store next week, however.