Samsung mysteriously opens reservations for the next Galaxy devices - and yes, it's probably the Fold 7 and Flip 7

Reservations are now officially open for the next Samsung Galaxy smartphones ahead of the big summer Samsung Unpacked keynote event on July 9th.

As with the recent Galaxy S25 launch, details on the upcoming devices are scant, but these mysterious new devices are almost certainly the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung has always released its foldable flagships at this time of the year, so we'd be shocked if this wasn't the seventh-generation device. As always, however, there could be a few surprises in store.

Note that reserving a device will not only secure a guaranteed place in line once these devices are available for preorder (usually directly after Samsung Unpacked), but also receive $50 of Samsung Store credit. That can be supremely handy for scoring some cheap accessories like earbuds or chargers.

You'll also be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win $5,000, so there's plenty of incentive to sign up ahead of Samsung Unpacked. As with other reservation campaigns, it's completely free to sign up (just requires an email), and there's no actual commitment to buy once pre-orders eventually open.

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy phone today

What are the latest rumors for these devices?

More durable designs

Slightly bigger screens with smaller bezels

Camera and chipset upgrades for the Fold 7

Take all rumors on these new devices with a pinch of salt. We won't know anything for sure until the devices are officially unveiled at Samsung Unpacked.

With that said, there are quite a few rumors circulating right now on both of these upcoming devices. Firstly, Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming foldable devices (highly likely the Fold 7 and Flip 7) will feature enhanced durability and refined designs. Leaks have suggested that these devices will feature a more slimline build with reduced display bezels for both the main and front display.

In terms of hardware, the Flip 7 may retain the same cameras as the Flip 6 (50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie), but improvements to Samsung's latest AI features are expected to provide a computational uplift. The device will almost certainly get Android 16 alongside potential improvements to the chipset, RAM, battery, and storage.

Rumors suggest that the Fold 7 may receive a few more significant upgrades than its sibling. Firstly, we think it's almost certain that Samsung will opt for the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that's in the latest Galaxy S25 series, alongside potential upgrades to RAM and storage. A few leaks have also mentioned a 200MP main sensor, which would bring the Fold 7 in line with the Galaxy S25's camera array.