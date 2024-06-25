The Moto Tag looks like an AirTag but boasts one feature that's a big win for Android users

With Google’s relaunch of its Find My Device network, it was only a matter of time before additional item trackers arrived. And now, alongside the 2024 Razr and Razr+ launch, Motorola is entering the ring with the Moto Tag.

Like an Apple AirTag, the Moto Tag is a small, circular tracker that's larger than a quarter and has a user-replaceable battery. Motorola says it should provide tracking for a full year, and when it’s time to replace it, you can simply swap in a fresh CR2032 coin cell.

There is no hole for a keyring built-in, so you'll need to get an accessory to attach it to something – Motorola hasn't yet shared exact details on first-party accessories, but we did see a loop and smaller key-ring at a preview event.

It’s also fully built to integrate with the revamped Google Find My Device network, meaning that it will work with countless Android smartphones and let you easily locate and even play a sound from the tracker.

In a future-proofing move, Motorola also included ultrawideband (UWB) tech inside for what it's dubbed “‘precision tracking” – meaning that when in close enough range, the phone will provide more detailed instructions to find the tracker.

It’s pretty similar to Apple’s AirTag “Precision Finding” feature, but unfortunately Google hasn't yet updated its Find My Device network with UWB support – so Motorola says that UWB support will be "available upon future Android integration by Google".

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Where it strikes a different chord than Apple’s AirTag is with an added functionality that could be really useful. Thanks to an integrated button on the Moto Tag, basically where the “M” for the Motorola logo is, you can press it to have your smartphone ring. This way, when you have your Moto Tag but can’t find your phone, it can help you track it down.

You can also use the tag to trigger the camera shutter or record button on Motorola’s phone lineup or any Android phone for easy content capture. And like other item trackers that support Google’s Find My Device network, the Moto Tag is rated to the IP67 resistance level for water, dust, and dirt. If it takes a tumble, it won’t stop tracking or break completely.

The Moto Tag will fast pair with a modern Android smartphone that supports the network, and via the “Moto Tag app,” you can customize the experience a bit more. And with that, that’s about all the features the Moto Tag offers and that an item tracker truly needs.

As if we needed more comparisons to the AirTag as well, the Moto Tag in the United States is $29.99 for one tag and four tags for $99.99. It’ll be up for order on August 2, 2024, and will launch in other countries in the coming months – Canada is also confirmed for that same date at $39.99 for one and $139.99 for four, while the UK will get it in July at £34.99 for one and £119.99 for four.