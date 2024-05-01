The Galaxy Watch Ultra is spotted again as Samsung hints at 'premium' smartwatches

If the rumors are to be believed, the grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is going to be happening next month – and it looks very much as though we're going to get at least one premium-level smartwatch in the collection.

Let's start with what Samsung has said officially, in a press release announcing financial results: the company says it's looking to launch "new premium models" in the smartwatch category in the second half of the year.

That's all Samsung says on the matter, but it could certainly be read as something the company is saying in the context of looking to build sales momentum with the introduction of new products – and SamMobile sees it as a hint that the previously rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is indeed in the offing.

You could reasonably claim that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is going to count as premium, as there are certainly cheaper smartwatches out there, but a third model for 2024 has been talked about. Last year we got two watches: see our Galaxy Watch 6 review and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for our verdicts on those.

Firmware spotted

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Even more evidence for a new, higher-end Galaxy Watch comes from the tipsters over at Android Headlines, who have spotted a firmware build for a smartwatch model believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. It's not the first time we've seen that name mentioned, though there have also been mentions of a Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

According to Android Headlines, the three models unveiled in the coming weeks will be the Watch 7, the Watch 7 Classic, and the Watch Ultra (but without a '7'). It seems as though the Pro variant may have fallen by the wayside – or was actually the Ultra edition all along.

At this stage it seems probable that we'll get an Ultra model, perhaps with a larger battery to help distinguish it. Samsung uses the Ultra labeling for its phones and its tablets already, and of course Apple has its own Ultra smartwatch model.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The leaks have been pointing to July 10 as the date when Samsung is going to hold its next Unpacked hardware launch, and as well as three new Galaxy Watch models, we're also expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, and more.