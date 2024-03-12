The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could be going back to a square design

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 finally makes an appearance later this year it might be sporting a more rectangular look than we're used to – not unlike the best Apple Watches, you might say – as the latest rumor is that Samsung is planning to go back to its older, square-style form factor for its smartwatches.

This info comes from SamMobile, whose insider sources report that the idea is "enthusiastically being considered internally" and that it's "very much on the cards" that the switch will happen – so draw your own conclusions.

As we're now in February, it's perhaps more likely that this won't happen until the Galaxy Watch 8 in 2025, if it happens at all. According to SamMobile, it's "not known for sure" if the change will be introduced in time for this year's models.

Samsung has made more angular smartwatches in the past, including the Samsung Gear Live, but that was many years back. All of the Samsung Galaxy Watch models have come with round faces, stretching back to 2018.

Shape shifting

The rectangular Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Image credit: Future)

Looking around the smartwatch market in 2024, we clearly have the Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (and all their predecessors) as examples of how the rectangular form factor can work, if done right.

Then there are the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Watch, which are as round as round can be – perhaps to distinguish them from Apple's wearables. We wouldn't expect to see anything different with the Pixel Watch 3 either, and the recently launched OnePlus Watch 2 also goes for a round face.

One of the benefits of a circular smartwatch face is being able to add a rotating bezel to it – see our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for more about that feature. This seems to be popular with users, but perhaps not with Samsung, considering this latest rumor.

If Samsung decides to follow the same schedule as last year we might see new Galaxy Watch 7 models at some point in July. That's the way the leaks are pointing, and it's likely that we'll also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and a full unveiling for the Samsung Galaxy Ring at the same event.