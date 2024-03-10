The watchOS 10.4 update promises to fix the 'ghost touch' issue on the Apple Watch

If you've noticed 'ghost touches' on your Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 – where something happens on the watch without you touching the screen – installing the latest watchOS 10.4 update should be enough to fix the problem for you.

As per the release notes for the update (via Wccftech), the watchOS 10.4 update fixes an issue "that causes some users to experience false touches on the display". It's rolling out now, and as usual can be installed from your iPhone or the watch itself.

We reported on the issue back in February: while it was difficult to ascertain how widespread the problem actually was, Apple received enough complaints about it to issue a memo to authorized Apple repair shops about it.

According to the memo, these false touches could cause calls to be started accidentally, and stop users from entering their passcode – so for those who were affected by the bug, it sounds like it had a substantial impact on the user experience.

watchOS 10 launched in September 2023 (Image credit: Apple)

Also included in watchOS 10.4 is the option to use a double-tap to expand notifications on the smartwatch screen. There's extra security protection for those using Apple Pay with Assistive, and a fix for contact syncing that some people were experiencing.

This is the eighth minor update issued by Apple since watchOS 10 showed up in September 2023, alongside the latest Apple Watch models. Previous bug fixes have covered incorrect elevation readings and watch face syncing problems.

The main watchOS 10 roll out brought with it a major redesign of apps, smart stack widgets, updates for cycling and hiking workouts, and – as usual with watchOS updates – some new watch faces to make use of.

As for watchOS 11, the schedule should be the same this year as it is every year: a preview at Apple's WWDC event sometime in June, then public betas, before a final release in September (most probably alongside the Apple Watch 10).