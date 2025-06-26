Apple Watch Hermès users have been warned not to update their devices

Specifically, the watchOS 26 beta 2 update is causing ‘continuous’ crashes

For now, there’s no fix other than avoiding the beta software

The Apple Watch Hermès is one of the best Apple Watches, but if you own one, you’ll definitely want to avoid installing the watchOS 26 beta 2 upgrade for now.

That’s because Apple has warned users that the update is causing the device to crash repeatedly – and right now, there doesn’t seem to be a fix in sight.

The instruction was issued in Apple’s watchOS 26 beta 2 release notes. There, Apple included the following cautionary advice: “Apple Watch Hermès crashes continuously if updated to watchOS 26 beta 2. It is advised that these users do not update to beta 2.”

It’s a stark reminder that you shouldn’t install beta software unless you absolutely need to, as it often comes with serious bugs that can negatively affect your devices.

It’s worth noting that other versions of the Apple Watch do not appear to be affected, with neither the Apple Watch Series 10 nor the Apple Watch Ultra 2 mentioned in the notes.

In case you didn’t know, the Apple Watch Hermès is a special-edition made with its own bands and watch faces. Although Apple didn’t divulge the cause of the issue, it’s likely that it’s caused by watchOS 26 beta 2’s interaction with some of these exclusive features.

The crash loop doesn’t seem to be the only issue affecting Apple Watch Hermès users running Apple’s latest software betas. AppleInsider reports that users have experienced overheating and an inability to charge the watch, while users whose iPhones are also running the iOS 26 beta 2 update have apparently been unable to open the Watch app on their phones.

Be careful with betas

The bug illustrates why it’s always advisable to avoid installing beta software – whether it’s for your Apple Watch, iPhone, Mac, or anything else – unless you really need to. If you must go ahead, you should install the updates on non-critical devices, as there’s a risk that an issue like this could render your device inoperable.

This is the first major bug we’ve seen in watchOS 26 so far. Although beta software always carries the possibility of unforeseen crashes and problematic behavior, watchOS 26 has appeared to be fairly stable since it was released to developers after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier in June.

The update brings a number of changes to Apple’s wearable, including the new Liquid Glass design, an AI-powered Workout Buddy feature for fitness fans, plus call screening and hold management, Live Translation for text messages, updates to the Smart Stack, and a bunch of other features. With any luck, they won’t also cause trouble for Apple Watch Hermès users.