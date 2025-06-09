Does your Apple Watch support watchOS 26? Here’s the full list of compatible Apple Watches (and which ones will miss out)

WWDC 2025 has given us our first look at watchOS 26, bringing with it new features including Workout Buddy, playlists tied to your exercise plans, and a long-awaited UI overhaul. watchOS 26 isn't likely to arrive until September, but we're already excited to get to grips with it.

It won't be for everyone, though, and we don't mean in terms of users choosing not to upgrade—some simply won't be able to.

watchOS 11 supports devices from Apple Watch Series 6 onwards, as well as the second generation SE and both Ultra models.

We're happy to confirm that watchOS 26 will support the same models, as long as they're paired to an iPhone 11 or later with iOS 26. Below, you can find the full list of models that will receive ongoing support, and be eligible for watchOS 26.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

WWDC brought the goodies for Apple Watch users, but not for all (Image credit: Apple)

Which models miss out?

Naturally, if you've got the first Apple Watch SE or an Apple Watch Series 5 or earlier, you'll be stuck on the watchOS update you have installed right now.

Thankfully, all Apple Watch Ultra models are still supported, which is just as well given the price tag.

So, what do owners of older devices miss out on?

Apple's new UI changes are felt throughout every OS, but watchOS 26 will see changes to Smart Stack widgets, hints, notifications, Control Center and more.

Sticking with the Smart Stack, it's getting smarter than before, "improving its prediction algorithms by incorporating more contextual data, sensor data, and date from a user's routine".

Apple Watches are also getting a feature that Apple says is powered by Apple Intelligence: Workout Buddy.

Apple says this will generate insights during a workout based on data from the Fitness app and sensor data. It'll even give you a pep talk, while also keeping you on track with feedback about your workout.