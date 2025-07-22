LA-based Diner offers EV charging, food and more

The project has been seven years in the making

Tesla owners can sync movies on the big screen to in-car displays

Tesla has officially opened the doors to its retro-futuristic drive-in diner, which is situated on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles and doubles as a charging destination and hip hangout.

First announced by CEO Elon Musk back in 2018, the project only broke ground two years ago, with very little information in the meantime on exactly what it would entail.

But, unlike some of Tesla’s other projects, this one appears to have over-delivered on its promise.

The large corner plot houses 80 V4 Supercharger stalls that are open to any electric vehicles with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, while solar canopies offer shade to drivers and provide power to the charging points and site.

There’s also a 24/7 diner, complete with an upper lever Skypad for al fresco dining, serving burgers, fries, chicken wing, milkshakes and other classic all-American culinary delights. What’s more, Tesla owners can order via a bespoke Diner app from inside their vehicles and have the food delivered to their car.

Tesla Diner | Open 24/7 - YouTube Watch On

Two, 66-foot LED “megascreens” play a rotation of modern and classic movies, which can be enjoyed from the Skypad or from inside the car for an authentic At the Drive-in experience, as a bespoke app syncs up the interior displays with whatever is going on outside.

According to Tesla, the menu has been curated by chef Eric Greenspan and restaurateur Bill Chait, but has been designed to mimic the offerings found in classic diners of yesterday. So think cheeseburgers, fries and shakes.

Of course, there's also a merch stand that sells everything from caps and T-shirts to "Supercharged Gummies". Oh, and the food is served in little Cybertruck-shaped boxes, which is cute.

Analysis: Exactly what the EV industry needs

(Image credit: Tesla)

Despite recent registration figures suggesting that EVs are slowly becoming more popular with buyers in the US, Europe and beyond, there is still a large sector of the public that remains on the fence – or just plain hates the technology.

Tesla’s Diner doesn’t really need to exist, but it’s exactly the sort of thing that proves electric vehicles can offer something a little different. The ability to simultaneously charge, eat and enjoy a movie certainly beats spilling gasoline all over your hands at a gas station.

Elon Musk has already suggested that he plans to roll out more sites if LA proves successful, while the likes of Rivian already has some of the coolest charging outposts in Joshua Tree and Yosemite.

Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are also expanding their charging lounges, which offer premium surroundings and good coffee to anyone that uses them.

It is a smart solution to the potential pain point of EV ownership – turning the negative of longer charging sessions into a positive experience.

It's also sensible to move electric vehicles on from the constant environmental messaging, CO2 reduction and sensible fuel savings rhetoric. Suggesting they can also be fun is a clever way to persuade an indecisive audience and the next generation.