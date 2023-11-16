This Mercedes-Benz EV hub will charge your car in minutes, but you'll want to stay for longer

Silver, shiny, covered in glittering LEDs and aesthetically futuristic, Mercedes' latest unveiling isn't a shapely new SUV or sedan, but a shimmering electric vehicle charging hub at Mercedes-Benz USA's headquarters in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

The hub, which is powered by the latest generation ChargePoint chargers, can be used by drivers of any brand of vehicle, and offers charging speeds of up to 400kW – with that figure set to increase to 500kW when technology catches up.

Currently, some of the fastest-charging vehicles on earth can only accept speeds of up to 350kW, while cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can manage a 10-80 per cent charge in 18 minutes. A Lucid Air can manage the same charge in just 15 minutes thanks to its electrical architecture rated at above 900V – compared to the current industry standard for ultra-fast charging of 800V.

Merc's offer of 400 to 500kW could see vehicles fully charged in under 10 minutes, as soon as the electrical architecture and battery tech catches up.

Speedy pit stops is one thing, but Mercedes-Benz has also created a sanctuary for those EV owners who perhaps can't charge in the time it takes to obliterate a chocolate bar and use the facilities. The "Charging Lounge" is equipped with comfortable seating, as well as vending machines, soft drinks and restrooms.

Additionally, there is one charging spot, closest to the charging lounge, designed especially for handicap-accessible vehicles, as well as one uncovered, drive-through charging spot that is designed for electric vans or EVs with trailers up to 26 feet in length.

It is clever stuff and the German brand says it will use 100 per cent green electricity from renewable energies to feed its charge points, with solar panels located on the roof of the charging area helping to power the lighting and provide electricity for the conveniences found inside.

This isn't a one-off either, as Mercedes says it plans to build over 2,500 charging points at a minimum of 400 stations across North America by the end of the year at a cost of more than $1billion.

We can also expect to see the blueprint rolled out to other markets, with more than 2,000 charging hubs globally, and over 10,000 charging points in the US, Europe and China planned by the end of 2030.

More perks for Mercs

As we mentioned previously, the Mercedes-Benz EV charging hub – and future sites – are available for any EV brand to use, but owners of German whips with the three-pointed star receive exclusive benefits.

These include things like the automatic pre-reservation of charging points when using the MBUX infotainment system on certain EQ models. Additionally, the Mercedes me Charge app is set to speed up the entire process, as the charging process starts, ends and is paid for automatically when the app is installed in the vehicle.

To sweeten the deal, Mercedes-Benz is also offering free charging at its own charging stations for 2024 model EQ vehicles in the US. Current Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicles can be charged for free for six months at the same locations.