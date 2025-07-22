South Park creators have reportedly reached a deal with Paramount+ for the global streaming rights of the hit show

The news comes after the show was removed from the streamer’s library outside of the US

Ongoing talks have pushed the season 27 premiere back from July 9 to July 23

Good news South Park fans: Paramount has reportedly agreed to buy the global streaming rights for the hit show following its quiet removal from the platform last week.

According to The Los Angeles Times, undisclosed sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the deal has gone ahead, which means that South Park will be available to stream on Paramount+ for the first time in the US.

The publication also revealed that a potential co-licensing deal with HBO Max and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery had been in discussion with the show's creators after an existing deal expired in June, but Paramount has gone it alone, "according to one of the knowledgeable sources".

So, if you're a South Park fan this is the perfect time to keep or get a Paramount+ subscription, as the deal arguably solidifies its place as one of the best streaming services.

What does this mean for the future of South Park?

Due to negotiations, the premiere of South Park season 27 has been delayed and has left fans feeling frustrated. Its original July 9 premiere date has been pushed back to July 23, which was confirmed in a social media post via the official South Park account (see below).

South Park’s 27th season premiere has moved to Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/Ep2C28HXFSJuly 2, 2025

It is believed that the season premiere of South Park will be on Comedy Central as well as Paramount+, but the creators haven't been happy with the constant changes and described the process as a "sh***show" in another social media post.

At the time of writing, the original South Park series is still not available on Paramount+ in the United Kingdom, whereas some of the South Park specials like South Park: Joining the Panderverse are. It's a similar story in Australia as the original series is on 10, while the same South Park: Joining the Panderverse is on Paramount+.

If this deal is indeed accurate, it does mean that South Park will be moving to Paramount+, so hopefully global audiences will see the full show back in their streaming libraries very soon. Meanwhile, we'll hopefully get to call South Park one of our best Paramount+ shows again for US audiences.