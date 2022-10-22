Google Pixel Watch 2: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

We've been hoping for an own-brand Google smartwatch since before Wear OS was even called 'Wear OS' and after years of enjoying the platform on wearables made by third parties, we finally got our wish with 2022's Google Pixel Watch. The good news is, now that it’s actually here, we shouldn’t be waiting anywhere near as long for a Pixel Watch 2.

Admittedly, with the first Pixel Watch still only being a recent arrival, the Google Pixel Watch 2 probably won’t be landing any sooner than late 2023; especially as we haven’t even heard any rumors about it yet, but that's still a far quicker turnaround that the eight year span between the debut of Android Wear and the arrival of the current Pixel Watch.

A successor is something that Google is almost certainly working on already though, so expect leaks and rumors to start emerging soon enough. When that times comes, we'll start adding them to this article, so check back regularly for all the latest developments on the Pixel Watch 2.

In the meantime you’ll find our best guesses at the Pixel Watch 2 release date and price, followed by a wish list of what we want from it.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Google's next Pixel smartwatch

Google's next Pixel smartwatch When is it out? Possibly October 2023

Possibly October 2023 How much will it cost? Unclear, but probably at least $350 / £340 / AU$550

We don’t know when the Pixel Watch 2 will be announced, but given that the smartwatch industry generally tends to move in yearly cycles, there’s a fair chance that it will be unveiled around a year after the original Pixel Watch.

That would mean a launch in or around October 2023, though given that there has only been one model so far, we can’t be entirely confident that Google will stick with yearly updates.

Still, assuming it lands in 2023 at all, the most obvious timing would be alongside the Google Pixel 8, which itself is likely to land in October 2023.

As for the price, it will perhaps have a similar cost to the current Pixel Watch, which starts at $350 / £340 / AU$550, but that’s just speculation for now.

The price could be similar to that of the original Pixel Watch (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Google Pixel Watch 2 news and leaks

There isn’t any Pixel Watch 2 news at the time of writing, but we’ll fill out this section as soon as we hear anything.

There are a few things we can predict though. For one, it will unquestionably run Wear OS; not only does the current Pixel Watch sport the same platform, Google makes the platform, so for it to run anything else would be ludicrous.

It will presumably also retain most of the features of the current model, which – beyond all the standard smartwatch features – includes an ECG.

What we want to see

As good as the Pixel Watch is, there are lots of things Google can do to make the Pixel Watch 2 even better, including the following:

1. Multiple sizes

The Pixel Watch's size won't be ideal for everyone (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Google Pixel Watch is a one-size-fits-all device, which, of course, inevitably means that it’s not the ideal size for everyone.

In fairness, it arguably strikes the best balance possible for a wearable that’s only going to come in one size, but we’d still much rather be given the choice; like you get with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch 8, for example – both of which come in two sizes.

2. Simpler band switching

One of the main issues we've found with the Google Pixel Watch was how tricky it is to switch the bands. Google has opted for a proprietary system, making for a rather limited selection of compatible straps out the gate.

Proprietary systems sometimes make the process of swapping bands easier than it otherwise would be, however, the opposite is true with the DSLR camera lens-inspired mechanism at work on the Pixel Watch.

Once we got to grips with it, the system proved less painful, but there’s certainly a learning curve, so this is definitely something we hope Google refines for the Pixel Watch 2.

3. A smaller bezel

The Google Pixel Watch has a thick bezel (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Despite having a moderately premium price, the Google Pixel Watch has a massive bezel around its circular screen, that works against its otherwise high-quality look and feel, and makes it seem cheaper than it is.

Thanks to some smart user interface choices by Google, the bezel isn’t particularly noticeable most of the time, but it’s still a shocking size for a modern smartwatch. As such, we want to see this shrunk by the time people slap the Google Pixel Watch 2 on their wrists.

4. Make it comfier to sleep in

Our review found that the dome-shaped back of the Pixel Watch made it slightly uncomfortable to sleep in, and it even woke our reviewer from their slumber on multiple occasions.

This obviously isn’t ideal, and while some sleepers may not have this issue, we’d like the Pixel Watch 2 to have a flat back, so that no one loses sleep over it.

5. Better Fitbit integration

The Google Pixel Watch is a full-blown Fitbit device, with access to a dedicated Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium features (it comes with six months access as part of the price).

However, this all feels unnecessarily disjointed, as you need a separate Fitbit account to access many of the health and fitness features on the Pixel Watch, while a Google account handles everything else.

Since Google now owns Fitbit, it doesn't seem like too much to ask for your Google account to work as your Fitbit login too. As such, we hope this is all streamlined in time for the Pixel Watch 2; as that would set it on a path to becoming one killer wearable and perhaps one of the best smartwatches out there.

